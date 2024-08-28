Epica To Livestream The Symphonic Synergy Show

(Nuclear Blast) Dutch symphonic metal titans, Epica, are thrilled to announce a special livestream event for one of their highly anticipated "The Symphonic Synergy" shows, set to take place in Amsterdam with a full orchestra and choir. This unique sold out performance, scheduled for September 20th at 20:00 CEST (19:00 LONDON, 15:00 SAO PAULO, 14:00 NEW YORK, 12:00 MEXICO CITY and 11:00 AM LOS ANGELES TIME), will showcase the band's signature fusion of their greatest hits and secret fan favourites with soaring orchestral arrangements, guest performers and plenty of surprises including new music!

Fans from all around the world who are unable to attend the show in person will now have the opportunity to experience the concert in real time through a professional multicam livestream.

The band comments: "We're beyond excited to bring this special show to every Epican anywhere in the world! 'The Symphonic Synergy' is more than just a concert-it's a celebration of everything Epica stands for, and we can't wait to share it with everyone, no matter where they are."

In recent years, EPICA has captivated their global fanbase with a series of innovative livestreams. These virtual events, such as the boundary-breaking "Ωmega Alive" from the pandemic times, or their epic 20-years-anniversary show from Tilburg, allowed fans to experience their powerful performances and intricate stage production from the comfort of their homes.

Tune in on September 20th from anywhere in the world and watch EPICA's orchestra show either live or up until 72 hours following the performance.

Tickets and exclusive merchandise from the event are now available at symphonicsynergy.com at early-bird-prices up until September 6th.

