Hear Mick Fleetwood And Jake Shimabukuro Cover 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'

(dpm) Renowned ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and legendary drummer Mick Fleetwood have teamed up to release a new rendition of the classic "Whiter Shade Of Pale." The single, a reimagining of Procol Harum's iconic song, is the second taste of their highly anticipated collaborative album, set to drop on October 18th via Forty Below Records.

"Whiter Shade Of Pale" has long been regarded as a timeless classic, and now, in the hands of these two iconic musicians, it takes on a new life. The collaboration marries Jake Shimabukuro's masterful ukulele playing with Mick Fleetwood's dynamic drumming, creating a soundscape that is both haunting and uplifting.

Mick Fleetwood shares his excitement about the project: "This is a song I've always wanted to play... of course, the song recorded by Procol Harum was a world-renowned classic... with a melody so strong that it became a gift to us! And Jake totally commands the full need for dynamics and a passionate delivery. At last, I got to play and record this song!!!"

Jake Shimabukuro reflects on the collaboration: "This was a song that Mick suggested. Such an iconic piece of music. It truly plays like an anthem. And Mickʻs drumming makes the track feel amazing. I was just transported through his drum sounds." The upcoming album, Blues Experience, promises to be a powerful fusion of their distinct musical styles, blending Jake's innovative approach to the ukulele with Mick's legendary rhythm. Fans can look forward to an album that pushes boundaries while honoring the timeless quality of the music they both cherish.

Joining Shimabukuro and Fleetwood on the album are bassist Jackson Waldhoff and keyboard player Michael Grande. Special guest Mark Johnstone from The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band also lends his keyboard prowess to "Need Your Love So Bad" and "Rockin' In The Free World." Over two intense three-day sessions, the band recorded nine tracks live in the studio, with Sonny Landreth contributing slide guitar to the Jeff Beck/Stevie Wonder classic "Cause We've Ended As Lovers."

Blues Experience promises to be a landmark release. It combines the formidable talents of Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood with fresh, innovative interpretations of blues classics. Fans can expect a bold and forward-looking album that is deeply rooted in tradition.

Related Stories

Jake Shimabukuro And Mick Fleetwood Team Up For 'Blues Experience'

News > Jake Shimabukuro