Nashville Sounds to Host Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Vs. Cancer Starry Night Game

(117) The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Nashville Sounds for the Vs. Cancer Starry Night game, scheduled for Friday, September 6, 2024, at First Horizon Park. This special evening, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for pediatric brain tumor research and family support, promises to be both moving and memorable. Fans are encouraged to support both the Nashville Sounds and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation by purchasing tickets at curethekids.org/sounds, with a portion of ticket sales directly benefiting PBTF's mission.

The PBTF's Vs. Cancer Starry Night events bring together communities to support families affected by brain tumors, and shine a light on pediatric brain tumors, a cause that remains critically underfunded despite its increasing prevalence in children. The game will be kicked off with a performance of the National Anthem by Monument recording artist, Alex Hall.

The highlight of the evening will be the Starry Night Lantern Ceremony, a powerful tribute to children who have been diagnosed with brain tumors. After the game, the ballpark lights will dim, and the field will be illuminated by hundreds of blue, yellow and white lanterns.

Blue lanterns will be placed on the pitcher's mound to honor the children who have tragically passed away due to brain tumors.

Yellow lanterns will surround the mound, symbolizing survivors and their families.

White lanterns will spread across the field, representing the community's unwavering support.

This breathtaking display will be accompanied by fans lighting up the stadium with their cell phones, and a fireworks show. The ceremony is a poignant reminder of the lives touched by pediatric brain tumors and the hope that drives continued research and support.

"We are deeply grateful to the Nashville Sounds for their dedication to this cause," said Dave Mays, PBTF's director of Vs. Cancer. "The Vs. Cancer Starry Night game brings together a community to support children and families affected by brain tumors, and to illuminate the path toward better treatments and a cure."

More than 150 family members invited by the PBTF will be in attendance, joining the broader community for an evening filled with fun, games and shared purpose. They will be recognized in-game and participate in the pre-game ceremonies. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Additional donations can be made to PBTF here.

Related Stories

Hear Teddy and the Rough Riders New Song 'Hippies'

News > Nashville Sounds