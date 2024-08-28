Winona Fighter Share 'Wlbrn St Tvrn' Video

(BPM) Rising punk rock act Winona Fighter has today shared a brand new video for their single "Wlbrn St Tvrn". Composed of live footage from their spring tour with Bayside and Armor For Sleep, the new video displays the band's explosive live energy and captivating stage presence.

"'WLBRN ST TVRN' was written at a time when we were really struggling to fit into the Nashville non-country scene. Around the time I wrote it, it seemed like there was this abundance of 'Tik Tok' popular "punk-rock" artists that just wouldn't bat an eye at a raw act like us. I couldn't get anyone to write with me, listen to our songs, or remember my name even though we had been on the same show bills before," frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon shares. "Winona Fighter had been DIY touring and grinding for YEARS, had a solid local following, and an EP (now known as Father Figure) that I thought rocked. Sure we recorded the whole thing in our spare bedroom (drums and all) but we were a serious, truly authentic band. However, I often felt met with a "kick rocks" attitude. I was at my whits end and when I got to a session with what felt like the only people who WOULD write with me (Austin Luther, Johnny Gates, and Justin Mark Richards), I had to get out all my frustration."

She continues: "I knew I wanted 'WLBRN ST TVRN' to have a thrash punk vibe from the start. What better way to get the point across than big drums, fat riffs, and truth bomb lyrics. We also wanted to make it a tad satirical to honor some of my favorite punk tunes. Bands like The Descendents, The Dead Kennedys, NOFX, and more always impressed me with how some of there songs went hard but were also just a touch comical.

Since this track was written to open our show and literally open up the pit, what better way to honor that than to do a live performance music video.

I love this song. Some people say some of the lyrics are embarrassing but I don't care. They ARE embarrassing! But in a scene where I felt like there wasn't a lot of truth, I will never be embarrassed singing about it."

Fans can look forward to seeing Winona Fighter live in the coming months at Riot Fest, Oceans Calling Music Festival, South Star Music Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Fronted by the electric Coco Kinnon, the Nashville based punk band is breathing new life into the resurgent punk scene, and they're on a mission to create punk music that is accessible and accepting to all music lovers willing to listen.

Kinnon's introduction to the Boston punk rock scene at an early age was the catalyst influence for her current sound and stage presence. Moving to Nashville gave her a task to expose all music lovers to the power of thrashable tunes. After recruiting lead guitarist Dan Fuson, they set off to do the scene Coco had left behind justice. Eventually the two of them added Austin Luther (bass/producer) to the family.

The band is recognized as an energized powerhouse during their live performances. Their shows are a space where all bullsh*t and ego is left at the door - everyone is welcome, equal and needs to get on their f***ing feet. In recent times, they have opened for the bands Incubus, Motion City Soundtrack, Badflower, and Something Corporate, in addition to playing multiple sets at Bonnaroo 2023. Other recent performances include Is For Lover's Festivals and Shiprocked 2024.

Earlier this year Winona Fighter took SXSW by storm, followed by a full US tour with Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep. The band also performed at this year's Shaky Knees Music Festival, Summerfest, and 80/35 Music Festival.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/20 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/27 - Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Music Festival

9/28 - Huntsville, AL @ South Star Music Festival

9/29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/11 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

12/14 - Nashville, TN @ Ceremony Festival

