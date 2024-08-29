.

D.R.U.G.S. Stream 'It Follows' And Announce Album Release Show

(AS) Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.), featuring Chiodos' Craig Owens, recently announced their third album UNTIL GOD SHOWS. The album - their first since 2022's DESTROY REBUILD and following their 2011-issued, self-titled debut - arrives on September 27 via Velocity Records. The band has shared "It Follows."

"'It Follows' paints a picture of someone trapped in a cycle of emotional pain and trauma," says Owens. "They can't break free from the patterns that continually bring them back to a place of hurt and despair, struggling with the weight of past experiences."

Regarding the album as a whole, Owens states, "Until God Shows is a high energy, and fun ride through the rollercoaster world of D.R.U.G.S. Complete with a backstory, and art to bring every sound and feeling to life."

Amen to all of that! It is a welcome return for D.R.U.G.S. The band has also confirmed a record release show at the Chain Reaction in Anaheim on October 10.

