House Of Lords Share 'Bad Karma' Video To Announce New Album

(FP) Hard Rockers House Of Lords will release their twelfth studio album 'Full Tilt Overdrive' on October 11th via Frontiers Music Srl. Recorded and produced once again by the band's singer and mastermind, James Christian along with keyboardist Mark Mangold, 'Full Tilt Overdrive' does not change nor alter the band's winning formula but instead offers an inspired and credible album that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best albums from the band's repertoire.
To celebrate the announcement, the band is also sharing a new single "Bad Karma" along with a music video. This is an album that will be remembered as one of the strongest ever from the band. House Of Lords has toured relentlessly in Europe and the States becoming a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. The band plans to bring the new songs on stage soon!
House Of Lords stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for. All these ingredients you will find in abundance on 'Full Tilt Overdrive', especially with songs such as the 9-minute epic closer "Castles High" and the lead single "Bad Karma", not forgetting "Taking the Fall" which has a nod to the band's biggest hit "Can't Find My Way Home" and the riveting title track.
