Oceans Premiere 'Spit' Video

(NB) Oceans release their latest single 'Spit' as part of their third studio album. Just under a month before the release of their new long-player HAPPY, the German nu-metallers give a further impression of what kind of force can be expected.

The new single is also accompanied by an official music video that directly conveys the raw and gritty vibe that the band is known for bringing to their fans when playing live.

Timo Rotten comments: Sometimes life sucks and you just want to shred everything to pieces. In that exact moment we wrote SPIT. Have fun with that one. It's perfect for cleaning your house, working out or smashing a car with a baseball bat."

