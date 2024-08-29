Samantha Fish Leads Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour

(dp) In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Ruf Records is proud to announce a monumental tour that will showcase the legacy of one of the most influential labels in modern blues history. Since its founding in 1994 by Thomas Ruf, Ruf Records has been a cornerstone of the blues genre, nurturing some of the most renowned and respected artists in the world. The 30th Anniversary Tour is not just a celebration of the label's past but a testament to its ongoing commitment to preserving and advancing the blues tradition. This tour will be headlined by Samantha Fish, with Canned Heat, special guests Mitch Ryder and Bernard Allison, and a special performance by Ghalia Volt's One Woman Band.

Ruf Records: A Legacy of Blues Innovation: Founded by Thomas Ruf in Germany, Ruf Records has always been more than just a label-it's been a movement. With a mission to bring blues music to the forefront of the global stage, Ruf Records has been home to an array of legendary artists, including Luther Allison, Devon Allman, Ana Popovic, and Walter Trout. The label's impact on the blues genre is undeniable, having introduced a new generation of listeners to the raw power and emotional depth of blues music. Ruf Records has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre, with artists whose music resonates with both purists and newcomers alike.

As Ruf Records celebrates its 30th anniversary, this tour serves as a tribute to both the artists who have shaped its legacy and to the future of the blues, which the label continues to champion. The tour brings together a diverse lineup of performers, each of whom represents a different facet of the blues spectrum, ensuring that the genre's rich history is honored while also paving the way for its future.

Samantha Fish: A Year of Unstoppable Momentum: Headlining the Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour is Samantha Fish, one of the most dynamic and electrifying performers in the modern blues scene. 2024 has been a landmark year for Fish, who has continued to captivate audiences with her powerful guitar work, soulful vocals, and genre-defying style.

Fish's live performances are nothing short of spectacular, blending raw blues with rock, country, and even punk influences. For this special anniversary tour, Fish will be joined by none other than Mitch Ryder, a rock 'n' roll icon whose career spans over five decades. Known for his high-energy performances and hits like "Devil with a Blue Dress On," Ryder will bring an added layer of intensity to Fish's already explosive set. Together, they are sure to deliver a performance that will be a highlight of the tour and a fitting tribute to Ruf Records' legacy.

Canned Heat: Reverence for a Legendary Career: Another highlight of the Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour is the inclusion of Canned Heat, a band whose name is synonymous with the blues-rock revolution of the 1960s. With a career spanning nearly six decades, Canned Heat's line-up features original member Adolfo "Fito" de la Parra, as well as Dale Spalding, Rick Reed and Jimmy Vivino. Known for their hits "On the Road Again" and "Going Up the Country," Canned Heat has performed at legendary festivals such as Woodstock and remains one of the most influential bands in the history of blues and rock music.

As they embark on their farewell tour, Canned Heat is also supporting their aptly titled album, Finyl Vinyl, marking the end of an era. To make their set even more special, they will be joined by Bernard Allison, the son of blues legend Luther Allison, the first Ruf Records artist. Bernard has carved out his own path in the blues world, known for his fiery guitar skills and emotive performances. His presence will not only honor his father's legacy but also add a unique and powerful dynamic to Canned Heat's farewell performances.

Ghalia Volt: A Rising Star with a One-Woman Band: Adding a fresh and modern twist to the tour is Ghalia Volt, whose One Woman Band has been turning heads since its inception during the pandemic. Born in Belgium, Volt has always been a restless spirit, and when the world shut down in 2020, she found a unique way to keep her music alive. Armed with just her guitar, foot-drums, and a suitcase of bluesy tunes, Volt embarked on a month-long Amtrak journey across America, writing songs and performing solo shows from the train.

This journey not only solidified Volt's reputation as a fearless and innovative artist but also laid the groundwork for her critically acclaimed One Woman Band project. Volt's performances are a whirlwind of raw energy, with a sound that fuses the traditional blues of her European roots with the gritty, road-worn vibes of American rock and roll. Her rise to prominence even caught the attention of 60 Minutes, where she was featured in their expansive November 2023 "State of the Blues" story. Her set on the Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour is not to be missed, as she represents the future of the genre while paying homage to its storied past.

A Tour for the Ages: The Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour is more than just a series of concerts; it's a celebration of the blues-a genre that continues to evolve while staying true to its roots. With a lineup that includes some of the most influential and exciting artists in the blues world today, this tour is a must-see for any music lover. As Ruf Records enters its fourth decade, this tour stands as a testament to the label's enduring legacy and its unwavering commitment to the blues.

TOUR DATES

11.7 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

11.8 Warren, OH Robins Theatre

11.9 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage

11.10 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

11.11 Columbus, OH Bluestone

11.15 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

11.16 Hopewell, VA Beacon Theatre

11.20 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

11.21 Glenside, PA Keswick

11.22 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

11.23 New York, NY Sony Hall

11.24 Beverly, MA Cabot Theatre

