The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson Performing Music From Rocky Horror Live Coming

(Chipster) The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson is following up their 2023 release Paradise Found: Bat Out Of Hell Reignited with a new, live EP that captures an electrifying performance of classic tracks from the The Rocky Horror Picture Show that will be released on September 6th. The band line-up is Andy Ascolese (keys & bv), Ed Avila (bass & bv), Kiley Baxter (vocals), Paul Crook (gtr), Randy Flowers (gtr & bv), Caleb Johnson (vocals), Lyssa Lynne (vocals), and John Miceli (drums).

This Limited-Edition EP was produced and mixed by Meat Loaf's long time record producer, music director, guitarist, Paul Crook. As Crook states, "I love Rocky Horror. I have some unique affiliations. Obviously, the first being Meat Loaf. Watching my Boss perform "Hot Patootie", crashing through a wall on a motorcycle while looking like a zombified version of Elvis Presley is a highlight. It's amazing that anyone could steal focus away from Tim Curry, but Meat pulled it off for me. His scene comes to my mind first when I think of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Another affiliation is Sebastian Bach. Our friendship goes back about 30 years in which I toured and recorded with him for several years after his departure from Skid Row. Sebastian handled the role of RIFF RAFF in the 2001 Broadway production. He was great, very entertaining and his voice worked well for the character. My third affiliation now, is this new EP"

Caleb Johnson is the winner of American Idol season 13 and he delivers his own unique stamp on these classics. As Johnson states, "I have always been a huge fan of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Putting my own spin on these timeless songs has been a total blast! We really wanted to take these songs to more of a hard rock place and sonically it sounds huge! Excited for everyone to hear these live recordings. It definitely harkens back to the original live cast recording from the Roxy". As Crook continues, We are excited to perform these songs for the first time in the UK on The Never Stop Rocking Tour. Here are the dates:

• Fri, Sep 13 Symphony Hall, CBSO Centre, Berkley Street, Birmingham

• Sat, Sep 14 Indigo At London O2, Peninsula Square, London

• Sun, Sep 15 Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley Street, Manchester

• Tue, Sep 17 O2 City Hall, Northumberland Road, Newcastle

• Wed Sep 18 Pavillion Theatre 121 Renfield Street Glasgow

• Fri, Sep 20 The Forum, St James Parade, Bath

• Sat, Sep 21 O2 GuildHall, W Marlands Rd, Southhampton

• Sun, Sep 22 Corn Exchange, Wheeler Street, CB2 3QB, Cambridge

We will continue performing these songs in the following North American cities as part of our BAT OUT OF HELLOWEEN show:

• Thu, Oct 10 Suffolk Theatre, Riverhead, NY

• Thu, Oct 17 Smith Center, Geneva, NY

• Fri, Oct 18 The Paramount , Middletown, NY

• Sat, Oct 19 Preservation Hall, Saratoga Springs, NY

• Fri, Oct 25 The Grand Theatre, Wausau, WI

Related Stories

News > The Neverland Express