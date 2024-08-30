Dylan Schneider Takes Fans To 'Momma's House'

(BBR) Dylan Schneider today announces his debut album, PUZZLED, to release Friday, September 27. Giving fans a taste of what to expect, the "Artist to Watch" (Pandora, Amazon Music, Taste of Country) reveals his version of Dustin Lynch's blazingly stunning, RIAA-cerified GOLD, Top 5 hit track "Momma's House" that he co-wrote alongside Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson and Justin Wilson.
"I've been working towards this debut album for my entire career," shares Schneider. "I can't believe it's finally here! I have worked so hard on these songs and believe this album truly shows who I am, where I've been and where I'm going, and I can't wait to see everyone's reaction to it out on the road."
Known for his consistently relatable, stadium-ready anthems like the irresistibly catchy and undeniable standout track "Carhartt," "Country Music's Next Rising Star" (Billboard) packs the electrifying energy of his live show into an unforgettable and highly anticipated debut project, filled to the brim with his incomparable rock-n-roll edge and pop-country swagger for 16 uniquely compelling tracks.
Co-writing every track, apart from the title track that he wrote entirely by himself, the MusicRow-praised "Next Big Thing" is already earning critical acclaim, as the record also features his TikTok viral hits "Ain't Missin' You" (68M streams) and "Bad Decisions" (16M streams), along with the autobiographical "Daddy Drinks Whiskey."
