Hollywood Dream: The Thunderclap Newman Story Biography Coming

(BHM) Thunderclap Newman stunned the music world in the summer of 1969 with the success of their wonderfully odd debut single "Something In The Air", which ousted none other than the Beatles from the top of the charts. They followed up with an LP described by Nik Cohn as "one of the ﬁnest, most truly bizarre albums of the era" before disintegrating just a few months after its release.

This is the story of one of the most unlikely combos in popular music history and of the four disparate characters who formed its core: Pete Townshend, principal songwriter and guitarist for The Who; his best friend and driver, the singer/songwriter/drummer John 'Speedy' Keen; a 15-year-old wunderkind guitarist named Jimmy McCulloch; and ﬁnally, an enigmatic telephone engineer who also happened to be a brilliant improvisational jazz pianist: Andy "Thunderclap" Newman.

Rife with both triumph and tragedy, the story intersects with seismic cultural events such as the Apollo 11 moon landing and the massive Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, and with legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Thunders, Motorhead, Paul McCartney, and The Who. Drawing from exhaustive research and more than 50 interviews with those who were there, Hollywood Dream: The Thunderclap Newman Story provides a detailed, exacting look at the fascinating story of a band that everyone has forgotten but everyone knows.

The paperback will be released on October 1, 2024. A special hardcover limited edition will also be available. This edition, limited to 1,000 copies, is signed (bookplate) by Pete Townshend and author Mark Wilkerson and includes a fold-out poster created by Josh Townshend, Pete's nephew and vocalist/guitarist in the ﬁnal version of Thunderclap Newman. The special edition can be purchased only from thirdmanbooks.com and will not ship until November.

