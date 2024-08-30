Myra Washington Continues To Blend Soul and Country With 'Trouble'

(PN) Myra Washington has released a brand new track called "Trouble", which iss a refreshing blend of soul and country, infused with her powerful, soulful vocals and a unique sound that only she can deliver. With her roots in funk and soul, Washington brings a fresh energy to the country genre, seamlessly blending these influences into a sound that is both familiar and groundbreaking.

Born and raised in Port Arthur, Texas, Myra has carved out a unique space in the music industry. Recently, she collaborated with the legendary Bootsy Collins on the funk-infused hit "We Outta Be Funkin." Now, she's bringing that same energy to country music, and we believe "Trouble" is just the beginning of her impact on the genre. She has already been named one of Music Connection Magazine's Hot 100 unsigned artists and is a major standout on Bootsy Collins' Bootzilla Records roster.

Myra was on X Factor USA, where she served as a featured background vocalist, collaborating closely with industry luminaries like Simon Cowell, Khloe Kardashian, and Britney Spears. Her singing prowess has graced stages alongside renowned artists and at events like Essence Music Fest, sharing billing with Chris Brown, Patti Labelle, and many others.

"Trouble" isn't just a song - it's a story of a woman haunted by a past love she can't give up. Myra's lyrics vividly depict this struggle: "There's a storm cloud forming, skies are turning black / It's my past that's calling, calling me back." The song captures the relentless nature of this "trouble," which symbolizes the allure of a love that keeps pulling her back, no matter how hard she tries to move on. With lines like, "Thought I'd put the past behind me, but here comes trouble again," Washington's voice perfectly conveys the tension and urgency of being unable to escape this love.

