Randy Houser and Justin Moore Team For 'Country Round Here Tonight'

(EBM) Embarking on their co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour presented by Live Nation next Friday, Sept. 5, multi-Platinum hitmakers Randy Houser and Justin Moore release a collaborative version of "Country Round Here Tonight," debuting the track on "Fox & Friends" All-American Summer Concert Series this morning, Aug. 30.

Filled with the soulful sounds of steel guitars and fiddles, "Country Round Here Tonight," written by Houser alongside Brice Long and Jeff Hyde, echoes the spirit of classic 90s country, evoking a deep sense of nostalgia.

Today's release also follows the pair's new track "The Worst," found on Moore's forthcoming album This Is My Dirt, available Oct. 11. Fans can expect to hear both tracks on the upcoming co-headlining trek.

Houser also recently released "Rub A Little Dirt On It" featuring Riley Green, with Whiskey Riff sharing, "The father-and-son style song talks about learning to take the punches as they come and, when life doesn't go your way, 'Put A Little Dirt On It' and try again. It's the perfect message: sometimes it gets worse before it gets better," and praising, "their thick southern drawls pair flawlessly...during the chorus, they each swap off, taking the lead while the other supports through harmonies, making it the perfect duet."

Houser's latest single "Country Back," a full throttle proclamation of all things country, is currently climbing the charts at Country radio, as over 100 stations are now playing the song.

Following the Country Round Here Tonight Tour, Houser is also set to join HARDY for three dates on the QUIT!! Tour, performing in his home state on Sept. 12 at Mississippi State University, followed by two dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Randy Houser Tour Dates:

Aug. 31 | William A. Floyd Amphitheater | Anderson, SC

Sept. 12 | Mississippi State University | Starkville MI*

Sept. 14 | Festival Park | Nacogdoches, TX

Oct. 20 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO*

Oct. 21 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO*

Nov. 10 | Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center | Tampa, FL

*HARDY QUIT!! Tour

Country Round Here Tonight Tour Dates:

Sept. 5 | Skyla Credit Union Amp | Charlotte, NC

Sept. 6 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Sept. 7 | Macon Centreplex Coliseum | Macon, GA

Sept. 26 | Toyota Oakdale Theatre | Wallingford, CT

Sept. 27 | The Stone Pony | Asbury Park, NJ

Sept. 28 | TD Pavilion | Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 3 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

Oct. 5 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

Oct. 6 | Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

Oct. 10 | Toledo Zoo Amphitheater | Toledo, OH

Oct. 11 | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park | Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 12 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater | Maryland Heights, MO

