Staind Expand 'Confessions of the Fallen'

(KB) Staind has released a deluxe edition of their latest album, "Confessions of the Fallen" featuring brand-new tracks, "Full Of Emptiness" and "Take". Along with the new songs, the digital only deluxe album also includes the alternate version of the band's latest single, "Better Days" featuring singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy.

"Better Days" is currently Top 10 and climbing at Active Rock radio, following the path of the band's first two singles, "Lowest and Me" and "Here and Now," both of which reached #1 at Active Rock.

"We're very excited to be able to offer our fans a deluxe edition of Confessions of the Fallen," says Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. "It was so hard deciding what tracks not to put on the record and it's great to be able to have them heard now."

Staind's co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA.

Confessions of the Fallen Deluxe Album Track Listing:

1. Lowest In Me

2. Was Any of it Real

3. In This Condition

4. Here and Now

5. Out of Time

6. Cycle of Hurting

7. The Fray

8. Better Days

9. Hate Me Too

10. Confessionals of the Fallen

11. Full Of Emptiness

12. Take

13. Better Days (feat. Dorothy)

Buy/stream Confessions of the Fallen digital deluxe album HERE.

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN CO-HEADLINE TOUR w/ special guests Daughtry and Lakeview

Sep 10 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep 11 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 13 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sep 14 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union Ampitheatre

Sep 18 Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Sep 19 Wantagh, NY @Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union

Sep 22 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 26 West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep 28 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 1 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct 3 Denver, CO @ The JunkYard

Oct 5 West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 6 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

Oct 8 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Oct 9 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct 13 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct 15 Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct 18 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre

Oct 19 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Oct 22 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct 24 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 25 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

