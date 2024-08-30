Staind Expand 'Confessions of the Fallen'

(KB) Staind has released a deluxe edition of their latest album, "Confessions of the Fallen" featuring brand-new tracks, "Full Of Emptiness" and "Take". Along with the new songs, the digital only deluxe album also includes the alternate version of the band's latest single, "Better Days" featuring singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy.
"Better Days" is currently Top 10 and climbing at Active Rock radio, following the path of the band's first two singles, "Lowest and Me" and "Here and Now," both of which reached #1 at Active Rock.
"We're very excited to be able to offer our fans a deluxe edition of Confessions of the Fallen," says Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. "It was so hard deciding what tracks not to put on the record and it's great to be able to have them heard now."
Staind's co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA.
Confessions of the Fallen Deluxe Album Track Listing:
1. Lowest In Me
2. Was Any of it Real
3. In This Condition
4. Here and Now
5. Out of Time
6. Cycle of Hurting
7. The Fray
8. Better Days
9. Hate Me Too
10. Confessionals of the Fallen
11. Full Of Emptiness
12. Take
13. Better Days (feat. Dorothy)
Buy/stream Confessions of the Fallen digital deluxe album HERE.
STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN CO-HEADLINE TOUR w/ special guests Daughtry and Lakeview
Sep 10 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sep 11 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep 13 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sep 14 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union Ampitheatre
Sep 18 Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Sep 19 Wantagh, NY @Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep 21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union
Sep 22 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 26 West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sep 28 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct 1 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct 3 Denver, CO @ The JunkYard
Oct 5 West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 6 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre
Oct 8 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Oct 9 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct 13 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Oct 15 Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct 18 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre
Oct 19 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Oct 22 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct 24 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct 25 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
