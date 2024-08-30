The Dead Daisies Mix AC/DC And The Ramones With 'I Wanna Be Your B*tch'

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies have released a video for their new single "I Wanna Be Your B*tch" unleashes a raw fusion of AC/DC's gritty swagger and The Ramones' rebellious snarl. This track rips through the speakers with a relentless, high-voltage energy that's impossible to ignore.
The track comes from their seventh studio album, "Light 'Em Up", which drops everywhere on September 6th 2024 to coincide with the first date of their UK Tour. Recorded in Nashville with legendary Producer Marti Frederiksen earlier this year, the latest release is set to ignite the rock world. With its' fierce, blistering tracks and impeccable musicianship, "Light 'Em Up" promises to deliver an explosive musical experience that will set stages ablaze.
Since their inception in 2012, The Dead Daisies have relentlessly evolved, pushing the boundaries of rock with each release. The latest album "Light 'Em Up" represents a thrilling new chapter in their ever-evolving sonic journey that showcases a vibrant mix of rock influences and introduces a refreshed line-up. With every new release, they continue to elevate their dynamic sound to new heights.
"Light 'Em Up", is a straightforward hard rocker. We cut off all the fat, reducing each song to its' essence. It's a rockin', colourful album, for sure." - Michael Devin
Returning front man John Corabi joins his band mates Doug Aldrich, David Lowy, Michael Devin & Tommy Clufetos. Post their rave review US Tour, they are ready to hit the road for an epic tour bringing their electrifying live show to fans across the globe. This leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on September 6th and wraps up in Frankfurt, Germany on November 17th. Prepare for a life-changing experience as the band perform some of their latest tracks to timeless classics from their earlier albums.
THE DEAD DAISIES - TOUR DATES:
With Special Guests The Treatment & The Bites
UK - SEPTEMBER
06 - Chalk Brighton
07 - The Foundry Torquay
08 - The 1865 Southampton
10 - Picturedrome Holmfirth
11 - SWG3 Glasgow
13 - Rock City Nottingham
14 - KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton
15 - Boiler Shop Newcastle
17 - O2 Ritz Manchester
18 - Patti Pavilion Swansea
20 - O2 Academy Bristol
21 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London
EUROPE - NOVEMBER
With Special Guests Beasto Blanco & Mike Tramp
01 - Metropool Enschede NL
02 - De Casino Sint Niklaas BE
03 - Gruenspan Hamburg DE
05 - Essigfabrik Cologne DE
06 - Technikum Munich DE
08 - Bibelot Poppodium Dordrecht NL
09 - RuhrCongress Bochum DE
10 - Z7 Pratteln CH
11 - Élysée Montmartre Paris FR
13 - Palac Akropolis Prague CZ
15 - Barba Negra Budapest HU
16 - Simm City Vienna AT
17 - Gibson Frankfurt DE
