The Dead Daisies Mix AC/DC And The Ramones With 'I Wanna Be Your B*tch'

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies have released a video for their new single "I Wanna Be Your B*tch" unleashes a raw fusion of AC/DC's gritty swagger and The Ramones' rebellious snarl. This track rips through the speakers with a relentless, high-voltage energy that's impossible to ignore.

The track comes from their seventh studio album, "Light 'Em Up", which drops everywhere on September 6th 2024 to coincide with the first date of their UK Tour. Recorded in Nashville with legendary Producer Marti Frederiksen earlier this year, the latest release is set to ignite the rock world. With its' fierce, blistering tracks and impeccable musicianship, "Light 'Em Up" promises to deliver an explosive musical experience that will set stages ablaze.

Since their inception in 2012, The Dead Daisies have relentlessly evolved, pushing the boundaries of rock with each release. The latest album "Light 'Em Up" represents a thrilling new chapter in their ever-evolving sonic journey that showcases a vibrant mix of rock influences and introduces a refreshed line-up. With every new release, they continue to elevate their dynamic sound to new heights.

"Light 'Em Up", is a straightforward hard rocker. We cut off all the fat, reducing each song to its' essence. It's a rockin', colourful album, for sure." - Michael Devin

Returning front man John Corabi joins his band mates Doug Aldrich, David Lowy, Michael Devin & Tommy Clufetos. Post their rave review US Tour, they are ready to hit the road for an epic tour bringing their electrifying live show to fans across the globe. This leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on September 6th and wraps up in Frankfurt, Germany on November 17th. Prepare for a life-changing experience as the band perform some of their latest tracks to timeless classics from their earlier albums.

THE DEAD DAISIES - TOUR DATES:

With Special Guests The Treatment & The Bites

UK - SEPTEMBER

06 - Chalk Brighton

07 - The Foundry Torquay

08 - The 1865 Southampton

10 - Picturedrome Holmfirth

11 - SWG3 Glasgow

13 - Rock City Nottingham

14 - KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton

15 - Boiler Shop Newcastle

17 - O2 Ritz Manchester

18 - Patti Pavilion Swansea

20 - O2 Academy Bristol

21 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London

EUROPE - NOVEMBER

With Special Guests Beasto Blanco & Mike Tramp

01 - Metropool Enschede NL

02 - De Casino Sint Niklaas BE

03 - Gruenspan Hamburg DE

05 - Essigfabrik Cologne DE

06 - Technikum Munich DE

08 - Bibelot Poppodium Dordrecht NL

09 - RuhrCongress Bochum DE

10 - Z7 Pratteln CH

11 - Élysée Montmartre Paris FR

13 - Palac Akropolis Prague CZ

15 - Barba Negra Budapest HU

16 - Simm City Vienna AT

17 - Gibson Frankfurt DE

Related Stories

Watch The Dead Daisies' 'I'm Gonna Ride' Video

Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Light Em' Up

The Dead Daisies 'Light 'Em Up' With New Video

The Dead Daisies Preview 'Light 'Em Up'

News > The Dead Daisies