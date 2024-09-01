Daryl Mosley Streams Jesse James Inspired 'Me And Mr. Howard'

(SMMM) Award-winning Bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley has just released his latest single, "Me and Mr. Howard." The lively Bluegrass tune tells the captivating story of the notorious outlaw Jesse James and his wife, Zee, who settled in Daryl's hometown of Waverly, Tennessee, under the alias Mr. J.D. Howard.

Written solely by Mosley, "Me and Mr. Howard" is told from the perspective of a local store owner who befriended the infamous criminal, adding a personal touch to the historical tale. The track highlights Daryl's exceptional storytelling abilities, blending history with his small-town upbringing, delivered with an upbeat and engaging Bluegrass melody that's sure to leave listeners singing along. It's part of the forthcoming album, Long Days & Short Stories, which drops on October 4th.

Produced by Mosley and The Grascals' Danny Roberts, Long Days & Short Stories features 11 tracks that span Bluegrass, Gospel, Americana, and Country. Daryl's distinctive voice and lyrical depth are at the heart of this album, which highlights the values of faith, family, honesty, and humility that have shaped his life and career. Music enthusiasts can expect a diverse array of songs on the project, from the reflective and inspirational "When I Can't Reach Up," featuring Gospel greats Jeff and Sheri Easter, to the high-energy Gospel singalong "Still The Solid Rock," featuring New Tradition. Other standout tracks include the touching ballad "You Never Gave Up On Me," the romantic "Forever After All" and the thought-provoking lead single "When The Good Old Days Were New." All songs were written by Daryl except "When I Can't Reach Up" on which he partnered with Rick Lang.

In addition to his latest single, Daryl continues to connect with audiences through his live performances, averaging 150 shows a year. With multiple No. 1 songs and THREE SPBGMA "Songwriter of the Year" awards, Mosley has cemented his place in the Bluegrass, Americana and Gospel genres. His songs have been recorded by notable artists such as Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, The Grascals, The Booth Brothers, and more.

Related Stories

News > Daryl Mosley