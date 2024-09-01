Marianas Trench Deliver 'Haven' To Fans

(BPM) Multi-Platinum selling pop-rock band Marianas Trench, have released their sixth studio album Haven, out now via 604 Records / Warner Music Canada via all streaming platforms.

Since their inaugural album Fix Me, Marianas Trench has always continued to evolve, and with Haven, the Vancouver-based four-piece pushes the envelope and takes their musical and thematic efforts to new heights. The album showcases that at the core Marianas Trench is a take-no-prisoners, four-piece rock band featuring singer, songwriter and producer Josh Ramsay's expansive vocal range, and Haven adds exciting layers of synthesizer and orchestral elements (featuring performances by members of the Vancouver Film Orchestra conducted by Hal Beckett).

Haven is inspired by Joseph Campbell's scholarly book, The Hero's Journey, which defines the arc of virtually every quest narrative. "The more of a deep dive I did into the book, the more I was in awe of how much it applied to every story," says Marianas Trench singer, songwriter, and producer Josh Ramsay. He added that each of the songs on Haven is inspired by the plot points Campbell defines as commonalities in every hero's journey.

The result is a narrative sequence of thirteen tracks based on the framework of the book, and like previous Marianas Trench albums is extremely broad in scope. Haven stretches Ramsay's vocal range as a songwriter and arranger, while challenging the other band members, Matt Webb, Mike Ayley, and Ian Casselman, to do the same. The album is layered with emotion, grand and powerful, but each song stands on its own and welcomes listeners to find their own journey reflected. Sonically, the collection is cinematic with orchestral crescendos layered over the band's energetic pop-rock.

The first single "A Normal Life" is a track about feeling like you don't belong in your place in life and knowing you were meant for something more. It was followed by the undeniably catchy radio single "Lightning and Thunder", an uplifting anthem showcasing vocalist Josh Ramsay's outstanding range and the band's signature theatrical pop-rock style that is guaranteed to leave a lasting mark on listeners. The third track from the album, "I'm Not Getting Better" is about the insecurities that keep you from your destiny. Most recently the band also shared "Down To You", giving their final taste of the album ahead of its full release.

"Haven - a shelter from the storm. You'll be safe here," says lead guitarist Matt Webb about the new album. "This is what a year and half of blood, sweat, tears, and untrimmed facial hair sounds like. We set out to make this record with the goal of one-upping ourselves; to push the sonic envelope while incorporating a lifetime of inspiration, and the high gain, high energy, unfiltered and unapologetic Marianas sound that put us on the map, so long ago. We have grown so much during the making of this record, yet together in a room, creating and listening to music, we go backwards. We feel (and act) just like kids. Life is blissful and turbulent, but when we are together, it's safe. It's Haven. We hope you hear and feel it the same way we do."

Earlier this summer the band announced their 2024 North American tour the Force of Nature. The tour kicks off on September 12th and will make stops across make stops across the US and Canada, including shows in Anaheim, Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Chicago, Denver, and more, culminating with the tour's final stop in the band's hometown, Vancouver, BC.

Marianas Trench US Tour Dates:

September 12 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall ^

September 14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues ^

September 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

September 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

September 18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

September 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

September 21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre *

September 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

September 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *

September 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground *

September 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

September 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

October 1 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

October 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre *

October 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom *%

October 5 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone *

October 7- Buffalo, NY - Electric City *%

October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

October 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues *

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *%

October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

October 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *%

October 15 - Denver, CO - Summit *

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

October 18 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre #

October 19 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

Marianas Trench Canadian Tour Dates:

November 16 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre **

November 17- Halifax, NS-Light House Arts Centre **

November 18 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick **

November 20 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS **

November 22 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre, Southam Hall **

November 23 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square **

November 25 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall **

November 26 - London, ON - Centennial Hall **

November 29 - Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor Colosseum **%

November 30 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY **

December 3 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium **%

December 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre **

December 6 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre **

December 7 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall **

December 9 - Medicine Hat, AB - Co-op Place **%

December 10 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre **

December 12 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum **

^ - Grayscale and Piao

* - Cassadee Pope and Piao

# - Girlfriends and Piao

** - LOLO

% - Not A Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Hear Marianas Trench's 'I'm Not Getting Better'

Marianas Trench Announce The Force of Nature Tour

Josh Ramsay Recruits Dallas Smith For 'Best Of Me'

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger Guests On Josh Ramsay's 'Lady Mine'

News > Marianas Trench