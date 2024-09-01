Valley Deliver 'Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden'

(Capitol) JUNO Award-nominated band Valley have released their third album Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden and celebrate the release by sharing a live video for the track "Bop Ba".

Last fall, Valley were at a crossroads. They were in therapy, working the usual growing pains long-established bands face after years out on the road and the weight of viral success. While on tour with Dermot Kennedy, Rob Laska (lead vocalist), Alex Dimauro (bassist) and Karah James (drummer) found a beacon of hope: a forgotten demo of the song "Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden."

Today's title track was actually written at the same time as the critically-acclaimed viral hit "Like 1999," which was released in February 2021. "Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden," a song about love, loss and finding the silver linings, would remain tucked away in a Dropbox full of unreleased demos for the next three years while "Like 1999" inspired a more pop direction for Valley, which they pursued with gusto on 2021's Last Birthday and last year's JUNO-nominated album Lost in Translation.

"We really had these two paths that we previously didn't know we had," Karah reflects on the discovery of the old song. While "Like 1999" and their ensuing pop direction did many wonderful things for them, "Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden" has brought them back to who they were always meant to be; somewhere more playfully between indie, folk and pop, with a lyrical depth of a band that has worked through every stage of the grieving process.

Karah adds, "It feels like us. It feels like a path that finally feels like Valley."

Decamping to a cabin in the Smoky Mountains in February, under the guidance of COIN's Chase Lawrence, Valley spent the entire month with very little access to the outside world. Stuck in their feelings, the band processed their heartbreak and the future together following the departure of founding guitarist Mickey Brandolino.

"The songs just poured out of us," Rob explains. "I think that's a true sign of when you're making something special. We weren't looking for things to write about. We knew exactly what we needed to write about. This is the first time I think we've ever witnessed as a band where everything's there, we just have to reach and grab it."

Today's focus track, the intimate, folky "Bop Ba" is another song that explores some of the other changes in their lives. It has a different meaning for each member, with Rob relating it to his mother's struggle with bipolar disorder while Karah pulled inspiration from a feeling of dependency and unhealthy attachment in a romantic relationship. Watch the official live video below.

Over the course of the album, you will hear the true pain and true joy Valley experienced while making it. In hitting rock bottom, they found new stones to turn over in their garden, leading to the band's "most intimate and personal and special record," lead singer Rob Laska says, to enthusiastic nods from Karah and Alex. "This is the record we've always dreamed of making."

