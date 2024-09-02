Green Lung Expand Heathen Neverland Tour

(NBR) Green Lung have announced the European leg of their upcoming 'Heathen Neverland Tour' as well as additional UK & IE dates. The masters of folklore, riff and legend will headline all shows in the UK and co-headline with Unto Others across mainland Europe and Ireland. Support across all dates comes from Satan's Satyrs.

Vocalist Tom Templar comments: "We are thrilled to be embarking on our biggest tour yet, and headlining club shows in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Spain and Italy for the first time. We're honoured to be sharing the stage with Unto Others and Satan's Satyrs, two bands we've been fans of for a long time. Europe, come join our rites!"

Green Lung's third studio album This Heathen Land is the most complete manifestation of the band's vision to date, fulfilling their long-held goal to, in the words of vocalist Tom Templar, "create the definitive soundtrack to the folk horror film in our heads." On This Heathen Land, the band have forged a sound and identity that is entirely their own, while maintaining the Sabbathian heaviness and addictive songcraft which made their previous albums so beloved in the metal underground. From the cover art to the vinyl inserts and lyrical themes, This Heathen Land is a painstakingly-researched and executed heavy metal love letter to the folkloric landscape of the UK.

This Heathen Land was produced by Wayne Adams at Bear Bites Horse Studios and was mixed by Tom Dalgety (Opeth, Clutch, Ghost).

Green Lung 'Heathen Neverland Tour' 2025

06.02.2025 - SE, Gothenburg - Pustervik

07.02.2025 - NO, Oslo - John Dee

08.02.2025 - SE, Stockholm - Debaser Strand

10.02.2025 - FI, Tampere - Olympia-Kortteli

11.02.2025 - FI, Helsinki - Korjaamo

13.02.2025 - DK, Copenhagen - Amager Bio

14.02.2025 - DE, Hamburg - Gruenspan

15.02.2025 - BE, Antwerp - Zappa

17.02.2025 - UK, Bristol - Marble Factory

18.02.2025 - IE, Dublin - The Academy

20.02.2025 - UK, Glasgow - The Garage

21.02.2025 - UK, Manchester - O2 Ritz

22.02.2025 - UK, London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

23.02.2025 - NL, Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg-Pandora

24.02.2025 - LU, Esch-Sur-Alzette - Rockhal

25.02.2025 - FR, Paris - Trabendo

26.02.2025 - FR, Toulouse - Rex

28.02.2025 - PT, Lisboa - LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo

01.03.2025 - ES, Madrid - Sala Copernico

02.03.2025 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2

04.03.2025 - IT, Milan - Legend Club Milano

05.03.2025 - AT, Vienna - Flex

06.03.2025 - DE, Munich - Backstage

07.03.2025 - DE, Berlin - LIDO

08.03.2025 - DE, Bochum - Matrix

Related Stories

News > Green Lung