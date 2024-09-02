Green Lung Expand Heathen Neverland Tour

(NBR) Green Lung have announced the European leg of their upcoming 'Heathen Neverland Tour' as well as additional UK & IE dates. The masters of folklore, riff and legend will headline all shows in the UK and co-headline with Unto Others across mainland Europe and Ireland. Support across all dates comes from Satan's Satyrs.
Vocalist Tom Templar comments: "We are thrilled to be embarking on our biggest tour yet, and headlining club shows in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Spain and Italy for the first time. We're honoured to be sharing the stage with Unto Others and Satan's Satyrs, two bands we've been fans of for a long time. Europe, come join our rites!"
Green Lung's third studio album This Heathen Land is the most complete manifestation of the band's vision to date, fulfilling their long-held goal to, in the words of vocalist Tom Templar, "create the definitive soundtrack to the folk horror film in our heads." On This Heathen Land, the band have forged a sound and identity that is entirely their own, while maintaining the Sabbathian heaviness and addictive songcraft which made their previous albums so beloved in the metal underground. From the cover art to the vinyl inserts and lyrical themes, This Heathen Land is a painstakingly-researched and executed heavy metal love letter to the folkloric landscape of the UK.
This Heathen Land was produced by Wayne Adams at Bear Bites Horse Studios and was mixed by Tom Dalgety (Opeth, Clutch, Ghost).
Green Lung 'Heathen Neverland Tour' 2025
06.02.2025 - SE, Gothenburg - Pustervik
07.02.2025 - NO, Oslo - John Dee
08.02.2025 - SE, Stockholm - Debaser Strand
10.02.2025 - FI, Tampere - Olympia-Kortteli
11.02.2025 - FI, Helsinki - Korjaamo
13.02.2025 - DK, Copenhagen - Amager Bio
14.02.2025 - DE, Hamburg - Gruenspan
15.02.2025 - BE, Antwerp - Zappa
17.02.2025 - UK, Bristol - Marble Factory
18.02.2025 - IE, Dublin - The Academy
20.02.2025 - UK, Glasgow - The Garage
21.02.2025 - UK, Manchester - O2 Ritz
22.02.2025 - UK, London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
23.02.2025 - NL, Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg-Pandora
24.02.2025 - LU, Esch-Sur-Alzette - Rockhal
25.02.2025 - FR, Paris - Trabendo
26.02.2025 - FR, Toulouse - Rex
28.02.2025 - PT, Lisboa - LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo
01.03.2025 - ES, Madrid - Sala Copernico
02.03.2025 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2
04.03.2025 - IT, Milan - Legend Club Milano
05.03.2025 - AT, Vienna - Flex
06.03.2025 - DE, Munich - Backstage
07.03.2025 - DE, Berlin - LIDO
08.03.2025 - DE, Bochum - Matrix
