Grinn Recruit Espera For 'All For You' Video and Single

(Hold Tight) Prog/alt-metal newcomers Grinn have released a video for their brand new single 'All For You', taken from their upcoming EP. The track features a collaboration with rising vocal trio Espera.

The band comment: "'All For You' was originally written from the perspective of a gaslighter/abuser. We tried to write something that suggests a power dynamic where an abuser is punishing their lover/victim.

"The song's conception began with a two second riff that Freddy showed me in a demo he made, this evolved into the intro riff you hear on the record now. The arrangement overall was originally from a skeleton that Freddy mocked up, then I ended up developing and expanding upon it over many months until finally settling on the form you hear now - I think the chorus was re-written about four times! Our work process usually follows this method, we just throw around each other's ideas until we're mutually happy.

"Keeping the lyrical content in mind, myself and videographer Jay Chow concocted a witch-hunt video. Initially we were going to burn the witches, but convincing the girls to set fire to themselves proved impossible.

"Instead, mine and Freddy's characters are shown to capture Lynsey (Espera) as a witch in an attempt to exorcise/purify her. This doesn't end well for us however. The video ended up putting an unforeseen twist on the lyric which was cool, a spontaneous girl-power moment was achieved!

"Collaborating with Espera was something we had on the cards for a while. I've been good friends with Lynsey for years so it was only a case of them squeezing Grinn around their busy touring schedule with Sleep Token. Fun fact: Espera were actually fans of one of my old bands and came to my gigs before I even met them, such a small world...

"Espera's backing vocals can be heard all over the upcoming EP, but it felt right to add them as a feature on 'All For You' as their vocal parts are particularly prominent on this track. We invited them over to my studio in November 2023 to record all of the backing vocals on all six EP tracks over two days."

