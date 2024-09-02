PYRAH Ink With Wormholedeath For New Album

(CBP) Wormholedeath is thrilled to announce the signing of the French modern metal force, PYRAH. The band's highly anticipated album, "Veni Vidi Delevi," is set to obliterate the senses on September 20th, 2024.
PYRAH is a force of nature in the metal scene, blending brutal technicality with haunting melodies and soft, lingering moments that will keep listeners on their toes. With a unique sound that spans the spectrum of metal, from ferocious and aggressive to introspective and poetic, their music promises an intense auditory experience. Fans of Once Human, Jinjer, and Vexed will find much to admire in PYRAH's intricate and powerful compositions.
The band's path to this moment has been anything but conventional. After the success of their 2019 single "Stumble" from Part of the Ghost World, PYRAH embarked on their most ambitious project yet. Despite navigating lineup changes and a self-production journey that tested their limits, their efforts caught the discerning eye of WormholeDeath. The result? Veni Vidi Delevi-a powerful reflection of their growth, infused with a darker, more aggressive edge inspired by their Italian studio surroundings and personal introspection.
Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of crushing riffs, soaring vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics. PYRAH's music is a sonic journey that will leave you breathless.
Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale- Morrissey Said Yes To Lucrative Offer For The Smiths Reunion In 2025- more
AWOLNATION Mark Album Release With 'Barbarian' Video- Staind Expand 'Confessions of the Fallen'- The Dead Daisies- Tom Petty- more
Brooke Eden Releases The New Theme Song For SEC Nation- Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma
Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale
The Lost Boys Fuels Crazy Lixx's 'Call Of The Wild' Video
Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classics From Chicago
Concentus: The John Wetton Live Collection, Volume I Coming
Green Lung Expand Heathen Neverland Tour
PYRAH Ink With Wormholedeath For New Album
Grinn Recruit Espera For 'All For You' Video and Single