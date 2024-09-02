PYRAH Ink With Wormholedeath For New Album

(CBP) Wormholedeath is thrilled to announce the signing of the French modern metal force, PYRAH. The band's highly anticipated album, "Veni Vidi Delevi," is set to obliterate the senses on September 20th, 2024.

PYRAH is a force of nature in the metal scene, blending brutal technicality with haunting melodies and soft, lingering moments that will keep listeners on their toes. With a unique sound that spans the spectrum of metal, from ferocious and aggressive to introspective and poetic, their music promises an intense auditory experience. Fans of Once Human, Jinjer, and Vexed will find much to admire in PYRAH's intricate and powerful compositions.

The band's path to this moment has been anything but conventional. After the success of their 2019 single "Stumble" from Part of the Ghost World, PYRAH embarked on their most ambitious project yet. Despite navigating lineup changes and a self-production journey that tested their limits, their efforts caught the discerning eye of WormholeDeath. The result? Veni Vidi Delevi-a powerful reflection of their growth, infused with a darker, more aggressive edge inspired by their Italian studio surroundings and personal introspection.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of crushing riffs, soaring vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics. PYRAH's music is a sonic journey that will leave you breathless.

