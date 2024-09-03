Mojo Thunder 'Coming Back To You' With New Song

(Noble) Mojo Thunder are pleased to announce the release of their new single "Coming Back To You." It's the fourth single taken from their brand-new studio album The Infinite Hope.

"Coming Back To You" is a fun, uplifting rocker written by guitarist Bryson Willoughby. Lyrically the song reads like a love letter with conviction, passion, and assurance that despite any distance, no path is too far to come back from. Simply put, it's unfettered devotion that isn't ashamed to be honest.

Sean Sullivan gives a spectacular vocal performance, and Willoughby is perhaps at his most interesting with the guitar work. There's a raw and raucous attack that accompanies the melodically rich tale thanks to the strong rhythm section of bassist Andrew Brockman and drummer Zac Shoopman.

Of the song Willoughby says, "There's a lot of tropes in rock and roll where artists indulge in this toxic machismo. It's boring, overdone, and I wanted to say something real. Something that showed my relationship the respect it deserves, and above all else, was truthful."

Mojo Thunder's new album, The Infinite Hope explores topics such as activism ("Caroline"), tragedy ("Memphis"), the dark side of the American south ("Holy Ghost'), Love ("Grace," "Coming Back to You") and the search for truth ("Greetings from Western Art"). Champions of self-empowerment and authenticity, the band has cultivated a community built around acceptance. There is a sense of belonging in the music, and as the album title suggests, a call for hope.

Produced by Duane Lundy (Ringo Starr, Justin Wells, Sturgill Simpson) at the Lexington Recording Co. Lundy said, "We all shared the desire to do things as a unit, to perform, to mine for as many dynamics and emotion in their performances, but still putting the priority on the songs," says Lundy about the recording process.

Continues Lundy, "The song lyrics are thoughtful and meaningful, something that I feel like is often slighted in current rock material. My main takeaway was the quality of people they are. Their invitation meant a great deal to me, and I feel like I have four new family members."

Related Stories

Mojo Thunder 'Let It Fall' With New Single

Mojo Thunder Deliver 'Step By Step' Video

Mojo Thunder Deliver 'Holy Ghost' Video

News > Mojo Thunder