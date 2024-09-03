Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Deliver 'Wild God'

(PIAS) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds release their new album Wild God, on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition color vinyl. The album has been celebrated by critics around the world, with 4 and 5 star reviews across the board. Cave says 'I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it's had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It's a complicated record, but it's also deeply and joyously infectious.'

Across ten tracks on Wild God, the band dance between convention and experimentation, taking left-turns and detours that heighten the rich imagery and emotion in Cave's soul-stirring narratives. It is the sound of a group emboldened by reconnection and taking flight. There are moments that touch fondly upon the Bad Seeds' past but they are fleeting, and serve only to imbue the relentless and restless forward motion of the band.

Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis, and mixed by David Fridmann, Cave began writing the album on New Year's Day 2023. With sessions at Miraval in Provence and Soundtree in London, the Bad Seeds added their unique alchemy, with additional performances from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar).

"Wild God...there's no f***ing around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it." Nick Cave

The band shared three tracks in the build-up to the release: "Wild God," "Frogs," and "Long Dark Night." And, in celebration of the release of Wild God, Rough Trade and London's Kings Place hosted an exclusive Q&A with Cave on the eve of his record's release. Attendees had the opportunity to listen to the album in full and participate in a Q&A with Cave.

Wild God is available globally on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition vinyl, on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam. The track listing is as follows:

1. Song of the Lake

2. Wild God

3. Frogs

4. Joy

5. Final Rescue Attempt

6. Conversion

7. Cinnamon Horses

8. Long Dark Night

9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

10. As the Waters Cover the Sea

