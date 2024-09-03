The Offspring and Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Diego Lineup

(A-MM) Punk In The Park is making its way to San Diego, California, on November 16, for a thrilling day of music and craft beer tasting. The day-long punk rock and craft beer tasting event will feature eight incredible bands spanning the punk rock genre. Iconic bands The Offspring and Pennywise will headline the powerful lineup, which also includes Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, Manic Hispanic, Buck-O-Nine, Slaughterhouse, Winterhaven and more to be announced.

This will mark the third stop for Punk In The Park - American Road Trip, known as Southern California's favorite punk rock and craft beer tasting festival, following May's Road Trip debut in San Francisco and the September 15 event in Orlando.

Tickets for Punk In The Park San Diego go on sale Wednesday, September 4 at 10:00 AM PT at www.PunkInThePark.com.. The full music and craft beer lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), renowned for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States.

Legends and innovators of the Southern California punk rock scene, The Offspring, formed in 1984 in Garden Grove, California, have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are considered one of the most successful punk rock bands of all time. Their high-energy performances and enduring hits like "Come Out and Play" and "Self Esteem" have made them a favorite among punk fans for decades.

Formed in the South Bay of Los Angeles-a neighborhood with a rich punk-rock history-in 1988, Pennywise is known for their energetic live shows and anthemic songs including their signature "Bro Hymn." The band has amassed an international following with their relentless touring and a melodic, high-energy sound fusing classic punk, surf punk, and blistering hardcore. Resolutely working outside the margins of the mainstream, Pennywise has emerged as an enduringly vibrant staple on SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuit, while influencing countless bands over the years.

Punk In The Park will offer up to three hours of craft beer tasting (Noon - 3:00 PM) for attendees 21 and over, showcasing an impressive selection of craft beers, including some of the region's best. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors, with vegan options included.

Event producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "We are thrilled to bring Punk In The Park to San Diego. With a lineup featuring The Offspring and Pennywise, it's set to be an incredible day of punk rock and craft beer."

General Admission tickets for Punk In The Park start at $69 (plus fees). VIP tickets are also available, starting at $199 (plus fees), and provide access to exclusive areas with shade, upgraded restrooms, and a VIP Bar. Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon - 3:00 PM (for attendees 21+). Doors open at Noon for this all-ages event. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

