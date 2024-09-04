ABBA The Singles - The First Fifty Years Box Set Coming For 50th Anniversary

(FunHouse) The 50th anniversary of ABBA's victory in the Eurovision Song Contest on April 6th 1974 has been thoroughly celebrated all over the world - not just the triumph with 'Waterloo', but the group's amazing accomplishments and their position as one of the world's major pop bands. And the celebrations aren't over yet! In October 2024, Polar Music International will issue a magnificent box set of ABBA's single A-sides: The Singles - The First Fifty Years. The compilation brings together, for the first time, not only every ABBA single issued by Polar up until 1982 but also the singles released in conjunction with 2021's Voyage album.

Building on ABBA's classic double album The Singles - The First Ten Years, originally issued in 1982, this new box set expands the concept by bringing the story bang up to date, featuring every ABBA single released 1972-2022. Available as a four-vinyl disc set and a double-CD, The Singles - The First Fifty Years is a journey through some of the best pop music ever recorded. From the group's 1972 debut single 'People Need Love' to the Voyage album's 'No Doubt About It' in 2022, the 38-track box set features masterpieces such as 'SOS', 'Mamma Mia', 'Fernando', 'Dancing Queen', 'Knowing Me, Knowing You', 'Take A Chance On Me', 'Chiquitita', 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)', 'The Winner Takes It All', 'Super Trouper', 'One Of Us', 'Don't Shut Me Down' and all of ABBA's other big hits.

To make the story more complete, The Singles - The First Fifty Years features four additional tracks not issued as Polar Music A-sides, but which were singles in some countries back in the day: 'Hasta Ma-ana', 'Angeleyes' (a double A-side with 'Voulez-Vous' in some countries), 'Lay All Your Love On Me' and 'When All Is Said And Done'. The package also comes with an illustrated booklet with linernotes by Carl Magnus Palm.

