David Nail Launching A Campfire Christmas Tour

(117) Cozy up with GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail as he unwraps the magic of the holidays on his A Campfire Christmas Tour. Nail announced today that he will embark on his first-ever 12-city Christmas tour, creating a festive and intimate setting designed to transport audiences around a campfire as he performs holiday hits and reimagined Christmas classics alongside his well-known and timeless songs like "Let It Rain," "Red Light" and "Nights on Fire."

"My wife Catherine has begged me to do a Christmas tour for several years, and I guess the timing just felt right to finally grant her wish. I look forward to incorporating some timeless Christmas classics in with new music, as well as the normal songs you're used to hearing! It's gonna be a blast!" said David Nail.

The tour kicks off at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 30. From there, Nail will continue to spread holiday cheer with stops in multiple cities in Florida, Illinois and Connecticut, before heading to The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 20 and closing out the tour at Bull Run in Shirley, Mass., on Dec. 21. Most dates will introduce piano virtuoso Jacob Tolliver as the special guest opener. Tolliver got his start playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and touring with the legendary rock n' roller. He's creating his own sound and paving his own path with new music coming soon. Experience the magic of Christmas in a unique new way with David Nail's A Campfire Christmas Tour!

Last month, Nail released his latest single, "Why," featuring the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers. Nail originally penned "Why" nearly two decades ago, during his early days in Nashville, when he was carving out his path in country music. Now, after years of industry success, Nail showcases his innate songwriting talent with this touching track. Listen to "Why" here https://davidnail.ffm.to/why

A Campfire Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Stuart, Fla. - Lyric Theatre*

Dec. 6 - Boca Raton, Fla. - The Studio at Mizner Park*

Dec. 7 - Brooksville, Fla. - Jack Daniels Amphitheatre - Florida Cracker Kitchen

Dec. 8 - Summerville, Fla. - The Tracy Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 13 - Bloomington, Ill. - The Castle Theatre*

Dec. 14 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon*

Dec. 15 - McHenry, Ill. - The Vixen*

Dec. 18 - Fairfield, Conn. - The Warehouse at FTC*

Dec. 19 - Old Saybrook, Conn. - The Kate*

Dec. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. - The Westcott Theater*

Dec. 21 - Shirley, Mass. - Bull Run*

