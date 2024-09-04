Fever 333 Reveal 'Desert Rap' Video

(BPM) Fever 333 have released another new single taken from their upcoming album "Darker White" out October 4. Fans can now stream and watch the music video for "Desert Rap".

"If you hope to be an instrument for change, you must remember to keep said instrument sharp," says Jason Aalon on the new song out today. "Fatigue will find you if you don't find yourself first. On the micro and macro level, this song serves as a reminder that when trying to do right by the people remember you as a person as well."

Fever 333 recently announced details surrounding their eagerly awaited new album "Darker White" out October 4 via Century Media Records under exclusive license from 333 Wreckords Crew. That day the band also released the single and music video for "No Hostages" out now.

Consisting of fourteen tracks, ''Darker White" is the intersection we will all find ourselves in at some point in our lives," says Aalon on the theme of the new album. "It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. "DARKER WHITE" is a sonic and social experience."

"Desert Rap", the new single out today follows the release of the previously released songs and music videos for "New West Order" and "Higher Power", and "No Hostages".

"Darker White" Track Listing

1. New West Order

2. Higher Power

3. Bull & A Bullet

4. No Hostages

5. $Wing

6. Murderer

7. Tourist

8. Nosebleeds

9. Do Or Die

10. Negligence

11. Desert Rap

12. Doa

13. Pin Drop

14. Mob Music Pt 2

