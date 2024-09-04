John PayCheck To Delive 'More Days Behind' In November

(JWA) John PayCheck announces his second studio album, More Days Behind, due out everywhere digitally on November 01, along with a limited supply of CDs available at his shows or at JohnPayCheck.com.

PayCheck recorded his sophomore album at Nashville's Omni Sound Studio working with Bill McDermott (George Strait, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley) on production, and either writing or co-writing most of the songs with Scott Gabbey.

PayCheck has recently released several singles from More Days Behind, including the honky-tonk barn burner title track "More Days Behind," along with a few other traditionally inspired, meat-on-the-bone country songs like "Drinkin' and Cryin', "Blondes and Bulls," "Say Goodbye," "Desert Rose," "Biscuits and Gravy," and a cover of George Strait's hit "When Did You Stop Loving Me." PayCheck will release the album's next single "White Lights" on September 14, followed by "Foolish Ways" on October 01 ahead of the full album release date on November 01.

"This new album is an anthology of the very definition of country music," says PayCheck. "We've got ballads, Texas-swing, stories and heartbreak, some light-hearted fun, and some deep-rooted sorrow. We're hitting all the notes with this one!"

More Days Behind Me Tracklisting & Songwriters:

"More Days Behind" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Biscuits and Gravy" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Desert Rose" (John PayCheck)

"Blondes and Bulls" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Make Things Clear" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Drinkin' and Cryin'" (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"When Did You Stop Loving Me" (Donny Kees, Monty Holmes)

"Say Goodbye"(John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

"Foolish Ways" (John PayCheck)

"White Lights" (John PayCheck)

John PayCheck - the only son of outlaw country pioneer and Grand Ole Opry member Johnny PayCheck - recently made his own debut onto the Grand Ole Opry during an Opry Country Classics show on May 09 celebrating the legacy of his Father's music.

To promote More Days Behind and to test the new songs out with country music fans, PayCheck recently kicked off his Going Nowhere Fast pop-up show tour, where he is bound for more than 20 states through the end of September. He'll be documenting his progress and sharing updates on the TBA performance locations via his FaceBook, Tik Tok and Instagram.

"I'm basically just taking my music and message directly to the people in a grassroots manner, having fun with it, and hopefully making as many new friends, fans & artists as we can along the way," says PayCheck. "I'm using this as the kickoff for my new CD, More Days Behind. We have a limited number of copies just for this tour before the official release on November 1st."

2024 Going Nowhere Fast Tour:

04 SEP - San Antonio, Tex. - The Stampede Saloon

05 SEP - Fredericksburg, Tex. -TBA

06 SEP - Fort Worth, Tex. - TBA

07 SEP - Little Rock, Ark. - TBA

08 SEP - Oklahoma City, Okla. - TBA

09 SEP - Amarillo, Tex. - TBA

10 SEP - Hudson, Colo. - End Of Trail Bar

12 SEP - Wichita, Kan. - Wichita Union Stockyards

13 SEP - Lincoln, Neb. - TBA

14 SEP - Des Moines, Iowa - TBA

15 SEP - Minneapolis, Minn. - TBA

16 SEP - Milwaukee, Wisc. - TBA

17 SEP - Chicago, Ill.- TBA

19 SEP - Grand Rapids, Mich. - TBA

20 SEP - Indianapolis, Ind. - TBA

21 SEP - Louisville, Ky. - High Horse Bar

22 SEP - Cincinnati, Ohio - TBA

23 SEP - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Scarpaci's

24 SEP - Rochester, N.Y. - TBA

25 SEP - Boston, Mass. - TBA

26 SEP - Havre de Grace, Md. - Hopkins Farm Brewery

