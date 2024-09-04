Johnny Marr + the Healers Stream Previously Unheard 'The Way That It Was'

(DawBell) Previously unreleased song 'The Way That It Was', taken from the upcoming special edition release of the Johnny Marr + the Healers album Boomslang (Deluxe), is now available to stream. First released in 2003, Boomslang will now be available in its entirety for the first time in 21 years from 20th September 2024 via BMG.

In addition to the album's 11 original songs, Boomslang (Deluxe) offers fans more new and unheard music from this exciting period of Johnny Marr's songwriting. Seven previously unreleased archive recordings from the Healers era, titled 'All Out Attack', 'You Are The Magic' (Union Mix), 'Get Me Wrong', 'A Woman Like You', a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Don't Think Twice It's All Right', plus the extended mix of original album track 'Get Me Wrong' (Instrumental Version), and 'The Way That It Was' will all feature on the album for the first time.

'The Way That It Was' follows the release of 'All Out Attack', both recordings celebrate Boomslang as a unique trip into Johnny Marr's creativity at the dawn of the 21st century. Leaning into new technology, experimenting with new ways to write, record and think. After becoming a member of The Pretenders, The The, Electronic, Neil Finn's 7 Worlds Collide, and writing and performing with Pet Shop Boys, Bryan Ferry, Kirsty MacColl, Talking Heads, Beck and countless others, Johnny Marr + the Healers formed by chance.

Marr first met drummer Zak Starkey following a Who concert at Madison Square Garden in the summer of 1999. Former Kula Shaker bassist Alonza Bevan joined the pair later, following a recommendation from Noel Gallagher. Percussionist Liz Bonney emerged from Byron Bay with Lee Spencer's rainforest synth wizardry in tow. Adam Gray summoned his slide guitar for the 'Electro-Cosmic-Blues' and, united by chemistry and cosmic energy, the Healers came into existence.

Boomslang was recorded at a house in the trees called Forest Edge, where the Healers lived and worked together in a commune-like environment. Inspired by the far-reaching sounds of Faust, Boards Of Canada, Neu, Bert Jansch, and esoteric literature by Madame Blavatsky, Ouspensky and Gurdjieff, the Healers lived like early digital glitter hippies. The ethos was to create an interesting rock record to space out to. A six piece band seeking an alternative to the 1990s British indie zeitgeist.

Reflecting on Boomslang, Johnny Marr said: "We holed ourselves up in our own otherworld and experimented with different ways to write, record and think; guitars and percussion all together in a room, and programming with new technology from the electronic scene. Everything was about discovery.

Twenty years on, I'm pleased we created the music and this new release of Boomslang has given me the opportunity to revisit it and present some songs that we weren't able to include the first time around. The Healers was something special that happened to me and I'm grateful that it did. A special group of people in a special moment in time."

The Healers provided a vital stepping stone for Marr's next creative chapter. After touring America and releasing Boomslang, Johnny became a member of Modest Mouse, later leaving to join The Cribs, all before launching his current band in 2013. Marr's prolific solo output has given rise to five UK Top Ten albums - The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), Call The Comet (2018), Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (2022) and Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr (2023) - a record that captured the full measure of this extraordinarily prolific period.

The news of Boomslang arrives amidst a busy live season for Johnny Marr. Following a sold out UK headline tour and performances at the Isle of Wight Festival, Sea Sessions, Forest Live, Lytham Festival, and a huge homecoming gig at Wythenshawe Park with New Order, The Spirit Power Tour starts in North America with James through September.

Boomslang will be released on formats including 2LP 180g vinyl, 2CD and HD streaming/download via BMG. The 2LP edition includes five additional tracks, 'The Way That It Was', 'All Out Attack', 'Get Me Wrong', 'Don't Think Twice It's All Right' and 'A Woman Like You'. The 2CD and digital versions also include 'You Are The Magic' (Union Mix) and 'Get Me Wrong' (Instrumental Version). The album is newly mastered by original Boomslang engineer, Frank Arkwright.

Related Stories

Johnny Marr + the Healers Stream Epic 'You Are The Magic (Union Mix)'

Johnny Marr Shares Previously Unreleased Song From 'Boomslang' Reissue

Johnny Marr Announces In Conversation Events

Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr Coming In November

News > Johnny Marr