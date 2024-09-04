The Lumineers Share Video For 'Sleep On The Floor' From Live From Wrigley Field Album

(BHM) The Lumineers today share, "Sleep On The Floor," from their recently announced concert album, LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD. The album, set for digital release and as a 3LP vinyl set via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca internationally, will be available on Friday, September 27.
Recorded on September 3, 2022, at Chicago's historic Wrigley Field, the album captures the final night of the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band's widely praised BRIGHTSIDE World Tour.
The Lumineers are known for their soaring and energetic live performances, with sold-out shows in arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums worldwide. LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD sees the band lighting up over the 41,000 lucky fans in attendance with an anthemic, foot-stomping journey through 25 greatest hits, chart-topping career favorites, and more. Among the set's innumerable highlights are joyful takes on classic hits like "Ho Hey," "Stubborn Love," "Gloria," "Brightside," and the RIAA 4x Platinum-certified "Ophelia," along with such beloved tracks as "Submarines," "A.M. Radio," the aforementioned "Sleep On The Floor" and more.
LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD documents a landmark moment in The Lumineers' career, showcasing their sophisticated songcraft, exceptional musicianship and the deep sense of community they share with their fans that has affirmed them among the most popular and successful touring acts of their generation.
Track listing for LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD
Brightside
Cleopatra
Ho Hey
Angela
A.M. Radio
Dead Sea
Flowers In Your Hair
Where We Are
My Cell
Slow It Down
Charlie Boy
Never Really Mine
Gloria
Sleep On The Floor
Ophelia
Leader Of The Landslide
Birthday
Rollercoaster
Gale Song (Feat. James Bay)
Big Parade
Donna
Submarines
Remington
Reprise
Stubborn Love
