The Lumineers Share Video For 'Sleep On The Floor' From Live From Wrigley Field Album

(BHM) The Lumineers today share, "Sleep On The Floor," from their recently announced concert album, LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD. The album, set for digital release and as a 3LP vinyl set via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca internationally, will be available on Friday, September 27.

Recorded on September 3, 2022, at Chicago's historic Wrigley Field, the album captures the final night of the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band's widely praised BRIGHTSIDE World Tour.

The Lumineers are known for their soaring and energetic live performances, with sold-out shows in arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums worldwide. LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD sees the band lighting up over the 41,000 lucky fans in attendance with an anthemic, foot-stomping journey through 25 greatest hits, chart-topping career favorites, and more. Among the set's innumerable highlights are joyful takes on classic hits like "Ho Hey," "Stubborn Love," "Gloria," "Brightside," and the RIAA 4x Platinum-certified "Ophelia," along with such beloved tracks as "Submarines," "A.M. Radio," the aforementioned "Sleep On The Floor" and more.

LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD documents a landmark moment in The Lumineers' career, showcasing their sophisticated songcraft, exceptional musicianship and the deep sense of community they share with their fans that has affirmed them among the most popular and successful touring acts of their generation.

Track listing for LIVE FROM WRIGLEY FIELD

Brightside

Cleopatra

Ho Hey

Angela

A.M. Radio

Dead Sea

Flowers In Your Hair

Where We Are

My Cell

Slow It Down

Charlie Boy

Never Really Mine

Gloria

Sleep On The Floor

Ophelia

Leader Of The Landslide

Birthday

Rollercoaster

Gale Song (Feat. James Bay)

Big Parade

Donna

Submarines

Remington

Reprise

Stubborn Love

Related Stories

The Lumineers Preview Their First Live Album With 'Gale Song (Feat. James Bay)' Video

The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Shares New Album Piano Piano 2

The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tackles Loss With 'Extra Lives'

The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Announces Solo Album With Radiohead Cover

News > The Lumineers