Watch God Is An Astronaut's 'Odyssey' Video

(Freeman) In support of their upcoming, critically acclaimed studio album 'Embers', due out this Friday on Napalm Records, progressive psych-and krautrock trio God Is An Astronaut presents us with their brand new video single "Odyssey"!

The track provides an exhilarating ride blending all facets of the band's incredible songwriting skills. God Is An Astronaut reveal: "'Odyssey' is the echo of loss, born from the raw grief of our father's passing. A journey of sound - acoustic guitars, cello, sitars, and heavy riffs - leading through sorrow, finding light in a psychedelic crescendo. It's not just a tribute, but a space where sorrow and joy become one."

Founded by brothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella, GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT has mesmerized audiences worldwide with their distinctive sonic tapestry both in dynamic live performances and through their recorded works. Amidst their perpetual whirlwind of touring, the band emerges once more with their freshly crafted studio album "Embers".

The Irish trio has once again created an exceptional collection of songs, inviting listeners to explore and interpret it in their own unique ways. "Embers" represents GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT's most extensive, personal and grandiose production to date. From the very first note to the lingering resonance of its finale, "Embers" quietly but confidently affirms the mastery of their craft: From psych- to excellent krautrock trips, driving rhythms by drummer Lloyd Hanney and collaborations with guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail and Sean Coleman further enrich the album's sonic space, incorporating elements such sitar, cello, zither, shamanic drums, bowed psaltery, chimes and tanpura.

Featuring artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney and mastered by Europe's foremost mastering engineer Streaky, their brand new progressive, psychedelic, and instrumental post-rock opus GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT will achieve remarkable heights!

