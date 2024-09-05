Jacquie Roar Joins Jelly Roll for Historic Performance at Oregon State Penitentiary

(Anchor Publicity) In a historic performance, country music sensation Jacquie Roar recently took the stage alongside Jelly Roll at the Oregon State Penitentiary, marking the first time in 20 years that live music has been allowed on the Prison Yard. Roar opened the event for The Voice Season 24 winner Huntley, while Jelly Roll headlined the powerful and emotional show, leaving a lasting impact on both the inmates and the artists, highlighting the transformative power of music.

Jacquie Roar, who rose to fame on Season 24 of The Voice, delivered a powerful rendition of Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" at the Oregon State Penitentiary, the same song she performed with fellow contestant BIAS on the show. Reflecting on the experience, Roar said, "I can't believe it's been a year since my journey on The Voice, and here I am singing the same song for an even greater purpose-changing lives. Bringing the gift of music and therapy to others fills me with overwhelming joy. God is good."

The event was more than just a performance; it was a profound moment of connection. Roar didn't just sing-she engaged deeply with the inmates, signing autographs, shaking hands, and receiving meaningful gifts, including a Prison Blues Jacket signed by Jelly Roll, inmate-created artwork, and a custom guitar for her guitarist, Christian Pond. "They were chanting my name when I finished. It was surreal," Roar recounted emotionally.

As Jacquie and Jelly Roll revitalized the Prison Yard, the inmates at Oregon State Penitentiary experienced a rare sense of joy and humanity that had been absent for 20 years. "Singing with Jelly Roll was just an added blessing to being able to boost the spirits of these men," Roar shared.

Looking ahead, Jacquie Roar will continue her mission of using music to uplift and inspire. She will be performing a free show at The Vinyl Lounge in Nashville on September 24, 2024, followed by a performance at The Women of Country showcase at Anzie Blue on September 26, 2024.

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, Jacquie will also release her poignant new single, "Pass the Pain," on September 27, 2024, further solidifying her commitment to using her platform for good.

