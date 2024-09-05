Marillion Expand This Strange Engine For Deluxe Reissue

(Atom Splitter) Marillion and earMUSIC are delighted to announce the first of a series of deluxe album reissues, starting with the classic 1997 album This Strange Engine. The re-release of Marillion's ninth studio album almost three decades later, creates a heightened level of intimacy between music and listener.

Often referred to as the leaders of the neo-progressive movement of the early '80s, Marillion have expanded way beyond any such genre-restrictions. They are purveyors of soulful, powerful, and deeply moving music, with a longstanding reputation of impressive live shows which have elicited their faithful and loyal global fan base. Steve Hogarth's incredible voice and fine lyricism sets up Steve Rothery's inspired guitar solos and adventurous melodic journeys. The backbone of the ensemble, Ian Mosley on drums, Mark Kelly on keys, and Pete Trewavas on bass interact instinctively to complete the band's unique chemistry.

This Strange Engine is a remarkable album, characterized by acoustic calm and intimacy whilst offering an atmospheric soundscape of delicate lyrics and haunting melodies. The album showcases Marillion's versatility and openness to different influences. Their ability to blend quiet and intense passages results in a dynamic listening tour-de-force. All in all, a genuine and engaging album, revealing new facets with each listen.

November 22 sees the release of a deluxe 4CD+Blu-ray media book and 5LP box-set edition.

Both sets include a version of the original studio album newly mixed and mastered, a previously unreleased complete recording of the band's 1997 performance in Grand Rapids, and also accompanied by illustrated booklets containing rare photos, new artwork, memorabilia and an essay that's digging deep into the album's story. The bonus Blu-ray, which is included in the media book, contains the album in hi res, jam sessions, and early versions of the album tracks, a This Strange Engine documentary, Live In Utrecht bootleg concert video and promo videos from the time of the album release. A must have collectible item for all progressive rock fans and an eye-opener for music lovers in general.

CD 1 - ALBUM REMIX 2024:

"Man Of A Thousand Faces"

"One Fine Day"

"80 Days"

"Estonia"

"Memory Of Water"

"An Accidental Man"

"Hope For The Future"

"This Strange Engine"

CD 2 - LIVE IN GRAND RAPIDS 1997:

"Intro"

"Estonia"

"Lap Of Luxury"

"Hard As Love"

"0 Days"

"Warm Wet Circles"

"Man Of A Thousand Faces"

"Seasons End"

CD 3 - LIVE IN GRAND RAPIDS 1997:

"This Town"

"Slainthe Mhath"

"King"

"Bass Solo"

"This Strange Engine"

"Easter"

"White Russian"

"Garden Party"

CD 4 - B-SIDES + BONUS TRACKS:

"Man Of A Thousand Faces (Radio Edit)"

"Beautiful (Unplugged Version)"

"Made Again (Unplugged Version)"

"Man of a Thousand Faces (Extended Version)"

"This Strange Engine (Live in Paris)"

"Bell In The Sea (Live in Paris)"

"80 Days - Racket Acoustic Session"

"Estonia - Racket Acoustic Session"

"Man Of A Thousand Faces - Racket Acoustic Session"

"Memory Of Water (Big Beat mix)"

Related Stories

Marillion Share Live Video For 'The Crow and the Nightingale'

Marillion Preview 'An Hour Before Dark' Live Package With 'Reprogram The Gene' Video

Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train Will Cruise To The Edge

Marillion Premiere 'Murder Machines' Video

News > Marillion