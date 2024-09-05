Oasis Add New Wembley Stadium Shows To Reunion Tour

(PPM) After receiving unprecedented demand for tickets for their UK and Ireland stadium tour, Oasis now announce two further Wembley Stadium shows on September 27th and 28th.

The Oasis Live '25 tour was the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. However, such intense demand saw all ticket platforms struggling to cope, resulting in immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out after queuing for many hours.

As a small step towards making amends for the situation, a special invitation only ballot ticket sale strategy has been devised for these two shows. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.

Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it's impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand. But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.

As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster's dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used. While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations. All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.

The UK and Ireland leg of Oasis Live '25 - their only European shows in 2025 - now run as below:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

