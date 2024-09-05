Watch Delain 'Dance With The Devil'

(Freeman) Delain are set to break new ground with their upcoming EP, 'Dance with the Devil', set to be released on November 8, 2024, via Napalm Records! Following the success of their latest full-length opus, 'Dark Waters' (2023) - which debuted at #9 on both the US Hard Music Albums chart and the Official German Album Charts - this EP promises to showcase the best of DELAIN's discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.

Today, DELAIN introduces the first offering off the upcoming EP by releasing its title track, "Dance with the Devil" together with a visually captivating music video. With very personal lyrics, catchy electronic synths, and powerful contrasting growls, the five-piece underlies its melodic signature sound and presents a future fan favorite without a shadow of a doubt!

Martijn Westerholt on the song: "We're really excited and eager to share this new DELAIN song with the world. It captures the recognizable and signature sound of DELAIN but with a fresh and modern touch."

Related Stories

Delain Announces 2025 North American Headline Tour

Delain Recruit Visions Of Atlantis For North American Tour

Delain Share 'Queen Of Shadow' Video

Delain Release Moth To A Flame Video

News > Delain