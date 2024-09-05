Watch Sting's 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)' Video

(Interscope) Sting releases his new song - "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" via Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records. The correlating music video was also released today.

In "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," Sting and his three-piece rock combo uncork a variation of what renowned computer scientist Dr. Godfried Toussaint called "The Rhythm that Conquered the World." From its West African origins and its "3-2 clave" incarnation in Latin music to its prominent feature in Bo Diddley's 1955 self-titled single, the "Bo Diddley Beat," by which it's also become known, has fueled some of the most driving songs in the entire Rock music canon. Sting's new "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" features a permutation of this very lively beat.

With formidable, musical contributions from Dominic Miller on guitar, Chris Maas on drums and Martin Kierszenbaum on organ, Sting sings, plays bass and applies his own electric guitar flourishes on "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," his first new song since his 2021 album The Bridge.

The track - in which Sting growls a gritty, blues melody like his life depends on it - is a 3-minute and 22-second manifesto for his new "STING 3.0" three-piece configuration and the impending launch of his North American tour. The latter kicks off on September 17 and 18 with two nights at the legendary Fillmore Theater in Detroit. Full tour itinerary below.

"I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" was produced by Martin "Cherry Cherry Boom Boom" Kierszenbaum, mixed by Robert Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi.

