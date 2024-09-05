Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs Lead Stagecoach Festival Lineup

(TOC) Stagecoach is thrilled to announce their 2025 lineup. Country music's biggest festival will be back in the saddle April 25-27, 2025. This year's festival will feature headline performances from country music legends in the making Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs in addition to performances by Brothers Osborne, Sturgill Simpson, Midland, Lana Del Rey, Nelly, Carly Pearce, Shaboozey, Goo Goo Dolls, Tucker Wetmore and DASHA and many, many more. The festival will see iconic late-night performances by Stagecoach first timers Backstreet Boys and Creed, while T-Pain returns after a guest appearance at last year's festival for a full set of his own. Passes go on sale starting this Friday, September 13 at 11 am PT at stagecoachfestival.com.

Returning headliner Luke Combs shared his excitement saying, "Super pumped to be coming back to headline Stagecoach. It was one of the most memorable parts of the year when we did it in 2022, so really glad they're having us back for round 2. We're gonna have a blast."

First time headliner Jelly Roll also said, "Last year I got to play Stagecoach for the first time and it was incredible. And I didn't just get to play. I got to hang out as a fan of artists I love and take my daughter to see some of the best entertainers in our format. Coming back to headline Stagecoach this year is a dream-but I'll be attending as a fan this year as well, so get ready. See you in April."

Fan-favorite Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again for its sixth year to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors. Guy and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend. "Every year I'm shocked that the Stagecoach lineup can get that much bigger and badder," says Guy. "...so I gotta step it up and do the same for my Stagecoach Smokehouse! Come on down to the Smokehouse to see your favorite artists cookin' it up with me and my crew. You're not gonna wanna miss it!" Stay tuned for the full food line-up and to find out which artists Guy will be doing cooking demos with this year.

Returning to the festival for a fourth consecutive year are California's homegrown, Compton Cowboys. They are a crew of ten Black horseback riders whose ranch is one of the very last in a semirural town in Compton called Richland Farms -- and they are bringing their horses to Stagecoach to tell their compelling story of community engagement and share in the experience.

Late Night at Stagecoach keeps the party going! T-Pain (Friday), Creed (Saturday), and Backstreet Boys (Sunday) will close each evening of the festival for Late Night in Palomino, and for the third year in a row, Stagecoach mainstay Diplo will be bringing some of the biggest names in dance music to Diplo's HonkyTonk.

Pass and Merchandise Prices:

3-Day GA Tier 1 - $579

3-Day GA Tier 2 - $599

3-Day GA Tier 3 - $619

3-Day GA 6-pack Tier 1 - $569

3-Day GA 6-pack Tier 2 - $589

3-Day GA - Shuttle Combo - Tier 1 - $689

3-Day GA - Shuttle Combo - Tier 2 - $709

3-Day GA - Shuttle Combo - Tier 3 - $729

3-Day GA Rhinestone Saloon - $974

Desert Diamond VIP Package - $4023.85

Gold Rush VIP Package - $2586.35

Hi Ho Silver VIP Package - $2011.35

Corral Reserved Seating - C3 - $1199

Corral Reserved Seating - C2 - $1499

Corral Reserved Seating - C1 - $2299

3-Day Corral Standing Pit - $1999

Stagecoach Lineup Tee - $50

Team Stagecoach Jersey - $75

Stagecoach 2025 Merch Bundle - $105

Full list of add-ons and lodging available at stagecoachfestival.com

Returning for this year's festival is the Saloon pass which offers fans access to standing room only areas on the west side of the Corral and access to the Rhinestone Saloon featuring specialty food & drink vendors, air-conditioned restrooms, shaded seating areas, and full (cashless) cash bars. Shuttle passes, tent, yurt, and BYO RV reservations on the Safari Campground as well as Travel Packages that bundle festival passes with local hotel accommodations for 2 or 4 people are available via Valley Music Travel.

The STAGECOACH 2025 lineup is as follows:

49 Winchester

Abby Anderson

Abi Carter

Alana Springsteen

Alexandra Kay

Angel White

Anne Wilson

Annie Bosko

Ashley McBryde

Austin Snell

Avery Anna

Backstreet Boys

Blessing Offor

Brent Cobb

Brothers Osborne

Bryan Martin

Carly Pearce

Chayce Beckham

Colby Acuff

Conner Smith

Creed

Crystal Gayle

Dasha

Diplo's Honkytonk

Drake Milligan

Drew Parker

Dylan Gossett

Dylan Scott

Flatland Cavalry

George Birge

Goo Goo Dolls

Jelly Roll

John Morgan

Kashus Culpepper

Koe Wetzel

Lana Del Rey

Lanie Gardner

Louie TheSinger

Luke Combs

Maddox Batson

Mae Estes

Midland

Myles Kennedy

Nelly (25 Years of Country Grammar)

Nikki Lane

Niko Moon

Noeline Hofmann

Sammy Hagar

Scotty McCreery

Shaboozey

Sierra Ferrell

Sturgill Simpson

Tanner Usrey

The Bacon Brothers

The Castellows

The Wilder Blue

Tiera Kennedy

Tigerlily Gold

Tommy James & The Shondells

T-Pain

Tracy Lawrence

Treaty Oak Revival

Tucker Wetmore

Vincent Mason

Waylon Wyatt

Whiskey Myers

Zach Bryan

