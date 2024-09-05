Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs Lead Stagecoach Festival Lineup

(TOC) Stagecoach is thrilled to announce their 2025 lineup. Country music's biggest festival will be back in the saddle April 25-27, 2025. This year's festival will feature headline performances from country music legends in the making Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs in addition to performances by Brothers Osborne, Sturgill Simpson, Midland, Lana Del Rey, Nelly, Carly Pearce, Shaboozey, Goo Goo Dolls, Tucker Wetmore and DASHA and many, many more. The festival will see iconic late-night performances by Stagecoach first timers Backstreet Boys and Creed, while T-Pain returns after a guest appearance at last year's festival for a full set of his own. Passes go on sale starting this Friday, September 13 at 11 am PT at stagecoachfestival.com.
Returning headliner Luke Combs shared his excitement saying, "Super pumped to be coming back to headline Stagecoach. It was one of the most memorable parts of the year when we did it in 2022, so really glad they're having us back for round 2. We're gonna have a blast."
First time headliner Jelly Roll also said, "Last year I got to play Stagecoach for the first time and it was incredible. And I didn't just get to play. I got to hang out as a fan of artists I love and take my daughter to see some of the best entertainers in our format. Coming back to headline Stagecoach this year is a dream-but I'll be attending as a fan this year as well, so get ready. See you in April."
Fan-favorite Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again for its sixth year to reveal new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors. Guy and friends will be showcasing their pits and rigs and offering taste tests to fans throughout the weekend. "Every year I'm shocked that the Stagecoach lineup can get that much bigger and badder," says Guy. "...so I gotta step it up and do the same for my Stagecoach Smokehouse! Come on down to the Smokehouse to see your favorite artists cookin' it up with me and my crew. You're not gonna wanna miss it!" Stay tuned for the full food line-up and to find out which artists Guy will be doing cooking demos with this year.
Returning to the festival for a fourth consecutive year are California's homegrown, Compton Cowboys. They are a crew of ten Black horseback riders whose ranch is one of the very last in a semirural town in Compton called Richland Farms -- and they are bringing their horses to Stagecoach to tell their compelling story of community engagement and share in the experience.
Late Night at Stagecoach keeps the party going! T-Pain (Friday), Creed (Saturday), and Backstreet Boys (Sunday) will close each evening of the festival for Late Night in Palomino, and for the third year in a row, Stagecoach mainstay Diplo will be bringing some of the biggest names in dance music to Diplo's HonkyTonk.
Pass and Merchandise Prices:
3-Day GA Tier 1 - $579
3-Day GA Tier 2 - $599
3-Day GA Tier 3 - $619
3-Day GA 6-pack Tier 1 - $569
3-Day GA 6-pack Tier 2 - $589
3-Day GA - Shuttle Combo - Tier 1 - $689
3-Day GA - Shuttle Combo - Tier 2 - $709
3-Day GA - Shuttle Combo - Tier 3 - $729
3-Day GA Rhinestone Saloon - $974
Desert Diamond VIP Package - $4023.85
Gold Rush VIP Package - $2586.35
Hi Ho Silver VIP Package - $2011.35
Corral Reserved Seating - C3 - $1199
Corral Reserved Seating - C2 - $1499
Corral Reserved Seating - C1 - $2299
3-Day Corral Standing Pit - $1999
Stagecoach Lineup Tee - $50
Team Stagecoach Jersey - $75
Stagecoach 2025 Merch Bundle - $105
Full list of add-ons and lodging available at stagecoachfestival.com
Returning for this year's festival is the Saloon pass which offers fans access to standing room only areas on the west side of the Corral and access to the Rhinestone Saloon featuring specialty food & drink vendors, air-conditioned restrooms, shaded seating areas, and full (cashless) cash bars. Shuttle passes, tent, yurt, and BYO RV reservations on the Safari Campground as well as Travel Packages that bundle festival passes with local hotel accommodations for 2 or 4 people are available via Valley Music Travel.
The STAGECOACH 2025 lineup is as follows:
49 Winchester
Abby Anderson
Abi Carter
Alana Springsteen
Alexandra Kay
Angel White
Anne Wilson
Annie Bosko
Ashley McBryde
Austin Snell
Avery Anna
Backstreet Boys
Blessing Offor
Brent Cobb
Brothers Osborne
Bryan Martin
Carly Pearce
Chayce Beckham
Colby Acuff
Conner Smith
Creed
Crystal Gayle
Dasha
Diplo's Honkytonk
Drake Milligan
Drew Parker
Dylan Gossett
Dylan Scott
Flatland Cavalry
George Birge
Goo Goo Dolls
Jelly Roll
John Morgan
Kashus Culpepper
Koe Wetzel
Lana Del Rey
Lanie Gardner
Louie TheSinger
Luke Combs
Maddox Batson
Mae Estes
Midland
Myles Kennedy
Nelly (25 Years of Country Grammar)
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Noeline Hofmann
Sammy Hagar
Scotty McCreery
Shaboozey
Sierra Ferrell
Sturgill Simpson
Tanner Usrey
The Bacon Brothers
The Castellows
The Wilder Blue
Tiera Kennedy
Tigerlily Gold
Tommy James & The Shondells
T-Pain
Tracy Lawrence
Treaty Oak Revival
Tucker Wetmore
Vincent Mason
Waylon Wyatt
Whiskey Myers
Zach Bryan
Stagecoach Announces Advance Passes For 2025 Weekend
