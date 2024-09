blink-182 Stream 'ONE MORE TIME... PART-2'

(Columbia Records) Hot on the heels of treating fans to unheard tracks "ALL IN MY HEAD" and "NO FUN," blink-182 complete their 2023 Billboard 200 #1 album, ONE MORE TIME... with six new songs.

The release serves as a thank you from blink to their passionate fans for a blockbuster year, as well as a celebration of their single "ONE MORE TIME" which officially tied the record for longest alternative airplay number 1 run, spending an incredible 20 weeks at the top of the chart.

ONE MORE TIME... PART-2 arrives in multiple physical configurations in addition to digital. These include the 2 LP COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION (featuring all 27 tracks available on limited-edition Blue Balls Colored Vinyl in a Gatefold Jacket with a Printed Insert), and the 1LP DELUXE TRACKS ONLY variant (which includes 10 tracks pressed on vinyl for the first time -namely the 8 brand new tracks plus 2 bonus tracks previously only available digitally). The DELUXE TRACKS ONLY vinyl variant will be pressed on limited-edition Red Rocket Colored Vinyl in a Standard Jacket with a Printed Insert.

ONE MORE TIME... not only marked the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup-Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011, but it also kickstarted the comeback of the decade. Last year, the album topped the Billboard 200 at #1, notching the band's third career #1 debut on the respective chart. Given this stratospheric success, it concluded 2023 as "the biggest rock album of the year," registering over 1 billion streams to date.

Meanwhile, they have sold out stadiums on multiple continents, launching the biggest, boldest, and best world tour of their career in support of ONE MORE TIME...

Coming back together, surviving tragedy, and triumphing as loudly as possible, blink-182's union as bandmates and brothers is stronger than ever. With PART-2, they deliver the definitive version of ONE MORE TIME... and show no signs of stopping or slowing down either.

ONE MORE TIME... PART-2 (*DIGITAL ALBUM AND COMPLETE DELUXE 2LP VINYL)

1. ANTHEM PART 3

2. DANCE WITH ME

3. FELL IN LOVE

4. TERRIFIED

5. ONE MORE TIME

6. MORE THAN YOU KNOW

7. TURN THIS OFF!

8. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

9. EDGING

10. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT

11. BLINK WAVE

12. BAD NEWS

13. HURT (INTERLUDE)

14. TURPENTINE

15. F*** FACE

16. OTHER SIDE

17. CUT ME OFF

18. SEE YOU

19. CHILDHOOD

20. NO FUN

21. ALL IN MY HEAD

22. CAN'T GO BACK

23. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND

24. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE

25. IF YOU NEVER LEFT

26. ONE NIGHT STAND

27. TAKE ME IN

ONE MORE TIME... PART-2 (*DELUXE TRACKS ONLY 1LP VINYL)

1. CUT ME OFF

2. SEE YOU

3. NO FUN

4. ALL IN MY HEAD

5. CAN'T GO BACK

6. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND

7. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE

8. IF YOU NEVER LEFT

9. ONE NIGHT STAND

10. TAKE ME IN

Related Stories

blink-182 Surprise Release 'No Fun' With 'All In My Head'

blink-182 Expand 'One More Time' With Part 2

Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness

Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands

News > blink-182