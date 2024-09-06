CMT's 2024 Next Women of Country artist Denitia Playing Album Release Show In Nashville

(MPG) CMT's 2024 Next Women of Country artist Denitia releases her anticipated new album Sunset Drive and will perform a special Nashville show tonight at The Basement. She recently spoke with the Nashville Scene about finding her identity as a country musician in the run-up to her new album, which tells a story of moving forward while dealing with the push and pull of the past and the future. The album's title track expresses both the beauty and pain of that conflict, using the Hudson Valley's unforgettable sunsets as a metaphor for the end of a relationship.

2024 has been a breakout year for Denitia, with her new album garnering early acclaim from press including Billboard, BrooklynVegan, WXPN, No Depression and more. Her working-people's anthem "Gettin' Over" recently premiered on the CMT billboard in Times Square, and both her nostalgic country tune "Back To You" and slow-burn new single "Don't Let Me Go" were highlighted by Consequence. Earlier this summer, her Grand Ole Opry debut was captured by Jewly Hight for a WNXP segment, and when she performed on the main stage at Nashville Pride, Nashville Scene called her "one of country music's most exciting up-and-comers."

Co-written and produced by Brad Allen Williams (Brittany Howard, Brandy, Nate Smith), Sunset Drive draws on the country and alternative rock Denitia listened to growing up outside of Houston, as well as the decade she spent entrenched in Brooklyn's indie music scene. In just the few short years since making her return to Nashville, she has been named an Artist To Watch by NPR Music and Nashville Scene, landed one of five spots in the Black Opry/WXPN residency, and was a member of both Rissi Palmer's Color Me Country class and CMT/mtheory's Equal Access cohort. Denitia has toured extensively with the Black Opry Revue and shared stages with Amythyst Kiah, Joy Oladokun and Allison Russell. She was also recently featured in the Call Me Country: Beyoncé and Nashville's Renaissance documentary on MAX, performing her powerful 2022 single "I Want To Live" as the closing credits play.

Following tonight's album release show, Denitia will hit the road later this month on a fall tour with Mickey Guyton, making stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and more.

Denitia 2024-25 Tour Dates

September 6 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

September 7 - Nashville, TN @ Grimey's (In-Store Performance)

September 26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage **

September 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic **

September 30 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge **

October 4 - Dallas, TX @ Strauss Square **

October 22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre **

October 23 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's Bar on Weed St. **

November 4 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall **

November 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live **

March 11 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern ^^

March 12 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^^

March 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^^

March 15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^^

** - Supporting Mickey Guyton

^^ - Supporting Ron Pope

Sunset Drive Tracklist

1. Good Life

2. Sunset Drive

3. Back To You

4. Don't Let Me Go

5. I Won't Look Back

6. Lavender Coast

7. Gettin' Over

8. I Don't Get High

9. Holding On To You

10. Ready To Fall

11. Wild Light

12. Anywhere You Could Run

