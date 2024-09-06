Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Share 'This Ain't It' Live From The Ryman

(TOC) GRAMMY Award-winning group Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have released "This Ain't It," the second offering from their upcoming album Live From The Ryman Vol. 2. Along with the track comes exclusive live footage from one of their sold-out residency shows at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The full live album will be released October 4 on Southeastern Records.

Live From The Ryman Vol. 2 features 15 live versions of songs from the band's last two critically acclaimed, award-winning studio albums - Reunions (2020) and Weathervanes, (2023), as well as stunning rendition of "The Last Song I Will Write," from Isbell's 2009 self-titled release, and a poignant cover of Tom Petty's "Room at the Top."

Since his first show there in 2014, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit has sold out over 50 nights at the Ryman Auditorium. Isbell and his band are likely to add to that number this October, when he'll perform another eight nights at the Ryman. Tickets are still available for his annual residency there. Support includes Alice Randall (10/10), Garrison Starr (10/11), Mary Gauthier (10/12), Caitlin & Liz Rose (10/13), Matraca Berg (10/17), Iris DeMent (10/18), Gretchen Peters (10/19), and Kim Richey (10/20).."

Sept 6: Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena ∞

Sept 7: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights ∞

Sept 10: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ∞

Sept 8: Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival ∞

Sept 11: Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap ∞

Sept 13: Fredericton, NB - Harvest Festival

Sept 14: Montreal, QC - MTELUS ∞

Sept 17: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts - The Vogel ∞

Sept 19: Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena ∞

Sept 20: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center ∞

Sept 21: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center ∞

Oct 10: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Alice Randall

Oct 11: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Garrison Starr

Oct 12: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Mary Gauthier *SOLD OUT*

Oct 13: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium Caitlin and Liz Rose

Oct 17: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Matraca Berg

Oct 18: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Iris Dement *SOLD OUT*

Oct 19: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Gretchen Peters *SOLD OUT*

Oct 20: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium with Kim Richey

Nov 1: Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Cowboy Moon

Nov 5: Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene +

Nov 6: Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene +

Nov 8: Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet +

Nov 9: Copenhagen, Denmark - Falkoner

Nov 11: Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort +

Nov 12: Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda) +

Nov 13: Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda) +

Nov 16: Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma +

Nov 18: Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome +

Nov 19: Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester +

Nov 20: Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall +

Nov 22: Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon +

Nov 23: Wolverhampton UK - The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton +

Nov 24: Stockton-on-Tees, UK - Stockton Globe +

Nov 25: London, UK - Eventim Apollo +

Jan 16-20: Mexico City, Mexico - Súper Ocho

March 14: Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Hall

April 13: Greenville, SC - Peace Center

∞ w/ Alejandro Escovedo

+ w/ S.G. Goodman

