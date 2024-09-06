Jennifer Hudson To Deliver The Gift Of Love This Holiday Season

(Interscope) Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Jennifer Hudson captures the magic of the holiday season on her Interscope Records debut, The Gift of Love, which will be released on October 18.
On her first-ever holiday album, the genre-defying vocalist performs seasonal favorites such as "O Holy Night," "Winter Wonderland" and "Auld Lang Syne" alongside original songs that bring fresh meaning to the holidays. With her effortless range and melodic tone, Hudson brings these songs to life as only she can do. She's joined by The Joy, a South African quintet known for their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella, on "Carol of the Bells." Hudson also collaborated with Grammy Award winner Common for the original song "Almost Christmas."
Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer on the album, and produced several tracks. Hudson also teamed up with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and collaborated with co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.
Her nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will return on Monday, September 16. Check local listings for details. Now in its third season, the show features her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting and empowering conversations to the forefront. After a very successful first two seasons with guests including Kamala Harris, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Nicole Scherzinger, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Issa Rae, Octavia Spencer, Quinta Brunson, Christina Ricci, Chloe Bailey, Samuel L. Jackson, among many more, the show received 10 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, two nominations for People's Choice Awards, the AAFCA "We See You Award" and NAACP Image Awards for Best Talk Show Host and Best Talk Show.
Hudson is represented by Original Project, CAA, Wolf Kasteler, JSSK and Ziffren Brittenham.
Holiday Album Track Listing:
1. Hallelujah
2. Winter Wonderland
3. Carol of the Bells (ft. The Joy)
4. Find The Love
5. O Holy Night
6. Make It To Christmas
7. Santa to Someone
8. My Favorite Things
9. Little Drummer Boy
10. Go Tell It On The Mountain
11. Almost Christmas (ft. Common)
12. Jingle Bells (Prelude)
13. Jingle Bells
14. The Christmas Song
15. Auld Lang Syne
