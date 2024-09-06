Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Releases First New Album In 9 Years

(Sony) Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour's 'Luck and Strange', his critically acclaimed first new album in nine years, is released today on Sony Music. Featuring the singles' The Piper's Call', 'Between Two Points' and 'Dark And Velvet Nights', 'Luck and Strange' was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.
The album features nine tracks, including the beautiful reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers' 1999 song, 'Between Two Points,' which features 22-year-old Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp; the lead-off track, 'The Piper's Call,' and the title track, which features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David's house. The album features artwork and photography by the renowned artist Anton Corbijn.
David Gilmour will be performing live this Autumn in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York the live band features Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, and Louise Marshall with Hattie and Charley Webb on vocals.
