Scotty McCreery Releases 'Fall of Summer (NC State Version)' Due to Fan Demand

(EBM) When NC State men's and women's basketball teams made their historic run to the NCAA Final Four last Spring, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery tweaked the lyrics to his current single "Fall of Summer" from his current album Rise & Fall with an update for his beloved Wolfpack singing, "I said come see me at NC State." The change has remained a popular one at his live show and even taken on a life of its own on social media with fans inserting their own school name in the lyrics. McCreery, who was just announced yesterday as a performer at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival, has heard the call from fans and due to popular demand is releasing "Fall of Summer (NC State Version)."

Written by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Brent Anderson and produced by Rogers, Derek Wells, and Aaron Eshuis, "Fall of Summer," is currently climbing the chart at country radio and was most added its first week. Filled with mature nostalgia, and built on one of the album's most modern, cinematic sounds, the midtempo and reflective standout finds the country crooner's vocal at a low simmer, as a guy looks back on a season of life that ultimately faded, but also made room for the here and now.

You sent one "I miss you" when you got back home to Dallas

I said come see me at NC State

You were the one who taught me how heartbreak happens

Feeling the sting and then watching it fade

Like a sunburn on your shoulders

Girl that's all it was to you

When I think about you and me

It's a little more like a tattoo

Rise & Fall is McCreery's most critically acclaimed album to date, with Billboard naming it one of the 50 Best Albums of 2024 (So Far). The album's first single, "Cab in a Solo," recently became his sixth #1 hit. Listen to the album Rolling Stone says is "every bit as legit as Jamey Johnson's That Lonesome Song, Garth Brooks' In Pieces, or Randy Travis' Storms of Life," HERE.

"Across the 13-track collection, McCreery exhibits his continued growth as a vocalist and songwriter," notes Holler. People echoes the sentiment, writing that the album "brims with a newfound confidence and maturity," while Country Now calls it "his best record yet," and American Songwriter declares it a "career album" as Rise & Fall finds him exploring not only heartbreak but rowdy nights, nostalgia, faith, newfound joy, fatherhood and enduring love, resulting in a project full of insightful storytelling. The album was produced by McCreery's longtime production team of Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis.

McCreery co-wrote 12 of the 13 songs on the album, which Billboard observes, "Light-hearted fare such as 'Stuck Behind a Tractor' and 'And Countin'' mesh with heartbreak brushoffs such as 'Lonely,' the bluegrass-inflected album-closer 'Porch' and the faith-filled 'Red Letter Blueprint.'" It is available digitally as well as on CD and vinyl. In addition, Amazon is releasing a limited-edition forest green vinyl version of the album. Order autographed vinyl and CDs of Rise & Fall HERE.

McCreery also recently joined Callista Clark on the duet "Gettin' Old" via Dreamcatcher Artists label. Clark wrote the song with Averie Bielski and Karen Kasowski, while Joey Hyde and Frank Rogers share production credits.

Of the collaboration McCreery shared, "I've been a fan of Callista and her talent for some time, especially after having her out on my European tour a few years ago. I loved this song from the first time I heard it and was honored that she asked me to sing it with her."

The two recently shot a music video for the track, conceived, produced and directed by award-winning film maker Roman White, which will be released soon. A preview of the video can be seen now on both Clark and McCreery's socials.

Having spent almost half his life in the spotlight making country music, the North Carolina native is in the midst of his headlining Fall of Summer Tour. Named after his current single of the same name, the tour will take the North Carolina native across the U.S. and Canada with stops in Santa Fe, NM; Bakersfield, CA; Stamford, CT; Windsor, Ontario; Kansas City, MO, Las Vegas, NV, and more.

Fall of Summer Tour Dates:

9/13 Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

9/14 Abilene, TX Mulligans Outdoor Bash

9/21 Central Point, OR Bi-Mart Amphitheatre at the Expo

9/23 Bakersfield, CA Kern County Fair

9/28 Columbia, SC Segra Park

9/29 Fort Myers, FL Island Hopper Festival

10/4 Nixa, MO Aetos Center for the Performing Arts

10/5 Benton, MO Benton Speedway

10/17 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

10/18 La Porte, IN La Porte Civic Auditorium

10/19 Wisconsin Dells, WI Crystal Grand Music Theatre

11/2 Las Vegas, NV The Sandbar at Redrock Casino Resort & Spa

11/7 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

11/8 Stamford, CT Palace Theatre

11/9 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

11/15 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Casino

11/16 Choctaw, MS Pearl River Resort

11/21 Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesar's Windsor

11/22 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort - Entertainment Centre

12/6 Kansas City, MO Ameristar Kansas City Casino

12/7 Hinton, OK Sugar Creek Casino

