Sodom Expand Classic 'Tapping The Vein' Album

(Chipster) Thirty two years is a long time in anyone's book. Way too long according to Sodom fans worldwide. But if you ask Tom Angelripper and Andy Brings, those 32 years since the original release of Sodom's sixth album "Tapping The Vein" went by in the blink of an eye. With prices for the original vinyl LP skyrocketing in the collectors world and heated online fan discussions whether the re-release will ever see the light of day, the time has finally come to breathe new life into what appears to be everybody's favorite album by Sodom, alongside "Agent Orange" and "Persecution Mania".

"At the time it was just another album for us", says only original bandmember Tom Angelripper, but the Sodomaniacs all over the world made it a cult classic. It's just sad that Chris Witchhunter is not here anymore to celebrate with us." Guitar player Andy Brings, who was 20 years old and still in school when the joined the band in 1991, who wrote and recorded his first ever album with Sodom adds: "Bands don't determine what becomes a cult, the fans do. It just happened, and we are very proud of it. 18-year-olds come up to me these days and tell me how much they love that album."

Not only was "Tapping The Vein" the last album with original drummer Chris Witchhunter hitting the skins more fiercely than ever before, but it was also a brutal statement from one of the originators of Thrash Metal, in a time when many bands strayed from their original paths, became too sanitized or caved in to newer trends. Sodom went in the opposite direction and put out what many fans call 'Sodom's Death Metal album', although no one in the band actually listened to Death Metal at the time. Angelripper: "We just did what we did, not paying attention to what was happening around us. Andy joined the band and we just hammered out these killer songs in no time. It all happened very fast. There were no distractions, just the music." Brings: "Tapping The Vein" is the result of pure inspiration. I was young, hungry and full of energy and had ideas and that resonated perfectly with Tom and Chris, wanting to show everybody who's really in charge of Thrash Metal, in an era where not many bands stayed true to their original vision."

So here it is. Sodom's 'blue album' revisited (like any true classic, it can be referred to by only mentioning the color of the artwork, just ask Metallica, Weezer and The Beatles), and the package could not be more complete. With the original album remastered, it also features a complete remixed version done by Andy Brings with some additional alternative takes of three album tracks, plus three live concerts: Tokyo 1992, Düsseldorf 1992 and Cologne 1992 (Chris Witchhunter´s last show with Sodom) in the super deluxe edition. Andy: "We fought and worked very hard for this re-release, I can only hope that it was worth the wait, but I'm pretty sure it will fill every Sodomaniac´s heart with joy." Tom: "The fans mean everything to us, and this is really just for them. Working on "Tapping The Vein" again brought back so many memories, both good and bad, but this is who we were 32 years ago. An amazing trip."

"Tapping The Vein" is the story of youth, life, death, friendship and loyalty. It's also testament to a time in your life, when everything was new and exciting, and bands and their music was all you had. When Metal was pure, raw and wild. You thought that time would never come back. Until now......

Sodom's deluxe, expanded reissue of Tapping The Vein is available in these formats:

-Super deluxe 'blood filled vinyl' edition. Triple LP, double CD deluxe 24 page bookpack (limited to 100 copies via the Noise Records store only)

-Deluxe triple LP red & black swirl vinyl and double CD deluxe 24 page bookpack

-Double, gatefold transparent red vinyl.

-Triple CD digisleeve with 24 page booklet

Pre-orders of the deluxe bookpack edition will come with a limited edition reproduction 1992 gig poster signed by Tom Angelripper and Andy Brings from the Sodom and Noise Records stores, while stocks last!

DELUXE TRIPLE LP & DOUBLE CD BOOKPACK EDITION TRACKLISTING

Tapping The Vein (2024 remaster) (disc 1)

Body Parts

Skinned Alive

One Step over the Line

Deadline

Bullet in the Head

The Crippler

Wachturm

Tapping the Vein

Back to War

Hunting Season

Reincarnation

Tapping The Vein (2024 Redux) (disc 2) previously unreleased

Body Parts

Skinned Alive

One Step over the Line

Deadline

Bullet in the Head

The Crippler

Wachturm

Tapping the Vein

Back to War

Hunting Season

Reincarnation

Live In Toyko 1992 (disc 3) previously unreleased

Sodomy & Lust

An Eye For An Eye

One Step Over The Line

Deadline

Agent Orange

Skinned Alive

Shellfire Defense

The Crippler

Bullet In The Head

Wachturm

Body Parts

The Kids Wanna Rock

Body Parts (Alt. Remix Version)

Wachturm (Alt. Remix Version)

Reincarnation (Alt. Remix Version)

Live In Düsseldorf 1992 (disc 4) previously unreleased

Sodomy & Lust

An Eye For An Eye

Skinned Alive

One Step Over The Line

Exhibition Bout

Ausgebombt

Remember The Fallen

The Saw Is The Law

Wachturm

Bombenhagel

Live In Cologne 1992

The Final Witchhunt (disc 5) previously unreleased

Sodomy & Lust

An Eye For An Eye

Agent Orange

Skinned Alive

Better Off Dead

Ausgebombt

One Step Over The Line

The Crippler

Bullet In The Head

Wachturm

Bombenhagel

TRIPLE CD EDITION TRACKLISTING

Tapping The Vein (2024 remaster) (disc 1)

Body Parts

Skinned Alive

One Step over the Line

Deadline

Bullet in the Head

The Crippler

Wachturm

Tapping the Vein

Back to War

Hunting Season

Reincarnation

Tapping The Vein (2024 Redux) (disc 2) previously unreleased

Body Parts

Skinned Alive

One Step over the Line

Deadline

Bullet in the Head

The Crippler

Wachturm

Tapping the Vein

Back to War

Hunting Season

Reincarnation

Body Parts (Alt. Remix Version)

Wachturm (Alt. Remix Version)

Reincarnation (Alt. Remix Version)

Live In Toyko 1992 (disc 3) previously unreleased

Sodomy & Lust

An Eye For An Eye

One Step Over The Line

Deadline

Agent Orange

Skinned Alive

Shellfire Defense

The Crippler

Bullet In The Head

Wachturm

Body Parts

The Kids Wanna Rock

DOUBLE RED VINYL EDITION TRACKLISTING

Tapping The Vein (2024 remaster) (disc 1)

Body Parts

Skinned Alive

One Step over the Line

Deadline

Bullet in the Head

The Crippler

Wachturm

Tapping the Vein

Back to War

Hunting Season

Reincarnation

Tapping The Vein (2024 Redux) (disc 2) previously unreleased

Body Parts

Skinned Alive

One Step over the Line

Deadline

Bullet in the Head

The Crippler

Wachturm

Tapping the Vein

Back to War

Hunting Season

Reincarnation

Related Stories

Sodom Go Back To '1982' With New Song

Sodom Announce 'M-16 (20th Anniversary Edition)

Sodom Unleash 'Sodom & Gomorrah'

News > Sodom