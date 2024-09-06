The Chainsmokers And Kim Petras Team Up For 'Don't Lie'

(CR) The Chainsmokers join forces with Kim Petras on a brand new single and music video entitled "Don't Lie," which is out now via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records.

The Chainsmokers set the pace for the track by delivering an immediately infectious beat punctuated by glitchy claps, buzz-y synths, and pulsating bass. Kim flaunts her dynamic range, leaning into flirty verses and taking flight on the hook, "Don't lie, I know you see me when you close your eyes." Directed by Chris Maggio, the accompanying official video sees The Chainsmokers throwdown at a packed day-to-night forest rave when Kim appears to ignite the party, and a massive storm brews.

The guys stoked excitement for the release of "Don't Lie" by previewing it during their recent live sets and also dropped a trailer for this major team-up on YouTube.

Earlier this summer, The Chainsmokers unleashed their No Hard Feelings EP. Powered up by "Addicted" with Zerb and Ink, the project has already amassed over half-a-billion streams. EDM.com praised the EP, saying "The hit-making duo's latest project is a comprehensive revisitation of their roots while forging ahead into new stylistic domains." Throughout the project, they conjure the high-octane energy of their early days with a keen sense of refinement and experience.

