The Damn Truth Reveal 'Love Outta Luck' Video

(Noble) Montreal four-piece rock and roll band, The Damn Truth, release their new single and accompanying music video "Love Outta Luck." It's the second single taken from their highly anticipated self-titled fourth studio album released during the first quarter of 2025.

The new single coincides with the Damn Truth's first Canadian Tour in five years (due in large part to constantly touring the UK and Europe), followed by November UK Tour which includes two high profile festivals including Winterstorm and Planet Rockstock.

Fronted by singer/guitarist Lee-la Baum; the Damn Truth's music celebrates a kaleidoscope of gutsy, revved up modern reimaginings of classic rock ideals. The forthcoming album is produced by the legendary Bob Rock (Metallica, Motley Crue, Skid Row, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi).

"Before we return to the UK we are finally touring across Canada for the first time in 5 years," says Lee-la. "We are bringing all the UK excitement back home. UK fans can be assured the band will in turn bring that Canadian excitement back to the UK in November!"

This new single "Love Outta Luck" is the culmination of 12 years of hard work and constant touring. The Damn Truth are a perpetual and virtually unstoppable rock and roll machine.

The new album (to be self-titled) marks the next level in their relationship with producer Bob Rock. He pushed the band in all areas of playing, writing, and refining the Damn Truth signature sound, most evident in the revelatory power of Lee-la Baum's vocals.

Lee-la recalls the Bob Rock phone call that started it all

"It's 3am in the heart of London. The adrenaline from an epic show supporting Glen Hughes still courses through my veins as I collapse into my hotel room. Just as I start to unwind, my phone jolts me awake. It's Bob Rock! The same Bob Rock I'd sent our demos to just hours earlier. Anticipation fills the air as I answer the call.

"Hello?"

"Hi there, it's Bob!"

"How are you, Bob?" I reply, barely able to contain my excitement.

"I'm great! I listened to the new songs first thing this morning and I just had to call you right away. It's awesome! Probably the best songs you guys have ever written. I'm excited to see you guys in a few weeks. Let's make a record!"

Related Stories

The Damn Truth Premiere 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Video

The Damn Truth Preview 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Single and Video

The Damn Truth Announce UK Fall Tour

The Damn Truth Announce UK Summer Tour

News > The Damn Truth