Watch Jerry Cantrell's Matt Mahurin Directed 'Afterglow' Video

(Speakeasy) Jerry Cantrell's new song, "Afterglow" arrives with a video created by award-winning artist Matt Mahurin, whose work is noted for blending realism with abstract and surreal elements, which shines through in the five-minute piece. "The incredible Matt Mahurin and I created a moving piece of film to accompany the song," Cantrell says, adding "Check it out. If you want blood, you got it."

"Two of my all-time favorite videos I've directed are 'No Excuses' and 'Angry Chair' for Alice In Chains in the early 1990's. To be able to once again offer my visual work to Jerry's 'Afterglow' some thirty years later was a blast. From opera aria to pop tune, everybody sees a movie playing in their mind's eye when they listen to a song. Jerry inspired a welcome fever dream that I was grateful to lure out of my mind's eye," Mahurin shares. Mahurin's work has been featured in The New York Times, Time, Rolling Stone, and his photographs are on permanent display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Afterglow" is the second song from Cantrell's upcoming album, I Want Blood, with "Vilified" debuting last month. The track, which features guest performances from Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) and Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies), was praised by Revolver as "anxiety-stirring" and "eerie," while Metal Hammer simply called it "brilliant."

