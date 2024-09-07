Fred again Releases New Album 'Ten Days'

(Atlantic) Fred again.. has released new album, ten days. Contributions to ten days come from Obongjayar, Jozzy, Jim Legxacy, Sampha, SOAK, Anderson .PAAK, CHIKA, Duskus, Four Tet, Skrillex, Joy Anonymous, Emmylou Harris, The Japanese House and Scott Hardkiss.
Speaking on the album, Fred says: "these are ten songs about ten days. theres been a lot of BIG mad crazy moments in the last year but i realized that almost all the ones that i was most sorta shaped by were the really very small quiet intimate moments. some of them are like the most intensely joyful things I've ever felt, and some of them are not that."
Looking ahead, Fred again.. will also be heading back to North America for his places we've never been headline tour, taking in dates across cities including Denver, Seattle, Detroit, Buffalo, Toronto and more throughout September and October. For full listings, please visit: https://www.fredagain.com/#tour
The release of ten days follows Fred's critically-acclaimed headline performances at Reading & Leeds Festival over the August bank holiday weekend, in which he became the first dance/electronic act ever to headline the festival.
Fred again.. - ten days
adore u
ten
fear less
just stand there
places to be
glow
i saw you
where will i be
peace u need
Backseat
Fred again Does NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Fred Again, Skrillex and Four Tet Share 'Baby Again' 1HR Loop Video
