Hanson Share Cover of Nick Drake's 'Pink Moon'

(BHM) HANSON have released a cover of folk icon Nick Drake's "Pink Moon." The song is one of two brand-new recordings taken from the 20th-anniversary celebration of their landmark third album, Underneath. The band is marking two decades of independence with Underneath: Complete, an expanded deluxe edition re-release out October 4, 20204, which will be followed by a unique concert tour and more.
"Nick Drake's hypnotic music made a deep impression on us while we were writing and recording Underneath," says Taylor Hanson. "So much so that 'Pink Moon' is referenced in the lyrics of our song 'Penny And Me.' As we celebrate the Underneath album's 20th anniversary, we are thrilled to be able to share our rendition of 'Pink Moon,' because by sharing music we love we are also sharing a special part of our own musical story."
Released by their own 3CG Records in 2004, Underneath immediately ascended to #1 on Billboard's "Top Independent Albums" chart amidst critical and popular acclaim around the globe. Underneath: Complete will see the album joined by two brand new recordings along with seven rare tracks from the original sessions. Among the highlights are fan favorites previously heard only on special project releases and bootleg recordings of live performances, including collaborations with such icons as Carole King, Glenn Ballard, Matthew Sweet, and more. Underneath: Complete arrives via 3CG Records on Friday, October 4. Pre-orders are available now.
Underneath: Complete was heralded by the premiere of "Penny & Me (Moonlight Version)," a newly recorded take on the beloved hit single which harkens back to the emotionally intimate textures of the aforementioned Nick Drake while also elevating HANSON's signature harmonies to extraordinary new heights.
"Underneath represented a bold new chapter for the band which sparked a powerful connection between our band and fans around the world, who helped re-define a new generation of independent music releases," says Taylor Hanson.
"This album is very personal to us," says Isaac Hanson, "and we are really inspired by the fresh recording of 'Penny and Me', which we feel brings even deeper emotional weight to this song about the power of music and connection."
An official music video is streaming now at YouTube featuring the return of Samaire Armstrong who played the Penny character in the original music video reprising her role, alongside Taylor Hanson's daughter Penelope Hanson being introduced as Penny of a new generation. The video was directed by actor/writer/director Natalie Morales who cites the band as creative inspiration for her work in the entertainment industry.
Says Natalie Morales, of the project, "Watching the music video Gus Van Sant directed for Hanson's "Weird" was the first time I remember thinking that maybe I could direct someday. Somehow, I grew up and I'm lucky enough to get to direct movies and music videos, and one day this past April, Taylor Hanson called me out of nowhere and asked if I would want to direct the music video for a re-recording of my actual favorite song of theirs, "Penny and Me", and it turned out to be an incredibly moving and special experience, entirely shot under the full Pink Moon. I couldn't be prouder."
HANSON will further celebrate Underneath's milestone anniversary with a very special North American headline tour. The "Underneath: Experience Tour" will amplify the history of the pivotal album, with two-night stands in 12 cities showcasing all-acoustic arrangements on Night One, while Night Two will feature the band in full electric power. The tour will also offer an exclusive late-night dance party hosted by Taylor Hanson. The "Underneath: Experience Tour" gets underway October 3-4 at Minneapolis, MN's The Fillmore, and continues through a pair of shows at Los Angeles, CA's The Belasco on November 10-11. Special guests on the tour will be Matthew Sweet on Night One, and Phantom Planet on Night Two.
HANSON - "UNDERNEATH: EXPERIENCE TOUR" 2024
OCTOBER
3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
6 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
8 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
9 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
14 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
16 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
17 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
30 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall
31 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall
NOVEMBER
2 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
3 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
6 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Hanson Expand 'Underneath' For 20th Anniversary
