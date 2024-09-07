Joe Bonamassa Joins Steve Louw For 'Cruel Hand of Fate'

(Noble) Legendary South African blues rock, roots, Americana, rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Steve Louw celebrates the release of his new album "Between Time", Louw by sharing a music video for "Cruel Hand of Fate" featuring Joe Bonamassa; the fourth single taken from the new album.

"Before highways and cars people travelled by foot, horse and then train if you could afford it, or of you could jump on board," says Louw about the new single "Cruel Hand of Fate."

Continues Louw, "Trains have a mystery to them, their rhythm coming from way off and then fading into the future. As a kid I used to put coins on the train tracks and feel the warm squashed coin in my hand as the train clacked away."

"The song is about a traveling musician who feels that his time is running out. He needs to jump a ride to see his love one last time. The song has the rhythm of the train tracks and a nod to the journey we are all on."

Joe Bonamassa plays a beautiful country style solo which fits right in with the mystery behind "Cruel Hand of Fate." Using a Fender Telecaster B Bender guitar, an invention which by moving the guitar's bridge conjures a pedal steel effect, creates a counterpoint to the song's brooding slide guitar.

